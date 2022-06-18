Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Hassan Hall

Georgia Tech is hoping the addition of not one, but two running backs through the transfer portal can help them form a tough ground game. Along with Dylan McDuffie from Buffalo, Georgia Tech decided to bring in Hassan Hall from Louisville to provide some depth and challenge for the lead role in the backfield.

Hall is going to be returning home to Atlanta, where he started as a high school football recruit at Maynard Jackson High School. He left to go start his collegiate career at Louisville.

While he was not a starter from the day that he stepped on campus, Hall made sure to make an impact in his freshman season. In 2018, Hall had 70 carries for 303 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. In 2019, he set his career-high in yards, carries, and touchdowns with 501 yards, and five touchdowns on 108 attempts.

Despite his career year in 2019, Hall could not build upon that success. His carries went down in each season and his yards were down as well, but he did have a career game this past season against Virginia when he had 14 carries for 162 yards.

While Hall is going to help provide depth, he came to Georgia Tech to compete for the starting job. He is going to form a nice trio with McDuffie and Dontae Smith and look for Hall to try and emerge as the lead back in fall camp.

This is a talented player that was looking for an opportunity to be the guy. He may have found that at Georgia Tech.

