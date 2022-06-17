Clemson is loaded with talent, but who are the three offensive players that Georgia Tech Should pay the most attention to?

The season-opening game for Georgia Tech against Clemson in Atlanta is fast approaching.

It will be a pivotal season for the Georgia Tech coaching staff to show that they are making progress, but getting the ACC favorite in Clemson to open the season is a tough draw. Clemson had a setback season a year ago, in which they did not make the ACC title game or the college football playoff for the first time since 2015. However, Clemson is still the favorite to win the ACC at the start of the season and will be a sizeable favorite against Georgia Tech.

The season-opening game vs Clemson will feature plenty of new coaches on the sidelines for both teams. It will be the debuts of Brandon Streeter and Wes Goodwin as the replacements for Tony Elliott and Brent Venables as coordinators.

The Georgia Tech defense did a good job of slowing down Clemson's offense in last year's matchup, causing the Yellow Jackets to almost pull off the upset in Clemson. They will need to do so again if they hope to have a chance to win this game.

Clemson struggled mightily on offense last season and if they want to make it back to the playoff, they will have to be much better on that side of the ball. Who are the players on the Clemson offense that Georgia Tech should be worried about?

Let's break it down.

D.J. Uiagalelei- Quarterback

After showing glimpses of what he could do in 2020, Clemson quarterback D.J Uiagalelei took a big step backward last season. He was inefficient as a passer and was a non-threat in the running game. He still has talent, but this is a big year for him.

In the matchup last season, Georgia Tech did a pretty nice job of limiting Uiagalelei through the air and they will have to do the same again. It will be important to not let Uiagalelei get going and make the offense move and give him confidence.

In most cases, if a defense can shut the quarterback down, they can shut the offense down. It goes without saying, Georgia Tech needs to make Uiagalelei a priority in this game.

Will Shipley- Running Back

Will Shipley is the guy that could make Clemson's offense go this season. He is a former five-star running back and had a big game against Georgia Tech last season. If Uiagalelei can't get things going throwing the ball, I expect Clemson to lean heavily on the running game and Shipley to be the lead ball carrier.

Shipley is a threat both on the ground and as a receiver. He is explosive and a threat to score a touchdown from anywhere on the field. Shutting him down will be the key for the Georgia Tech defense.

Beaux Collins- Wide Receiver

Clemson had a problem at the receiver position and could not find a go-to guy like they had in years past. One guy that flashed his potential towards the end of the year was Beaux Collins and he is the guy that could test the Georgia Tech secondary.

Collins had a 100-yard game against Louisville and Wake Forest at the end of 2021 and made acrobatic catches in other games. It would be beneficial to Uiagalelei to have a receiver step up and Collins has the talent to do that. Georgia Tech may want to double Collins in their matchup.

