Three Defensive Players on Clemson That Georgia Tech Must Slow Down

Georgia Tech is going to have its hands full against Clemson's defense in their first game

Despite losing long-time defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma, Clemson is widely expected to have one of the best defenses in the entire country. Despite losing some key starters and leaders to the NFL, Clemson is hoping that their talent will show and they can make another ACC title push and maybe go to the college football playoff.

Georgia Tech has an almost entirely new offensive coaching staff and several new transfers on offense. Having so much uncertainty on that side of the ball is not the best thing to have when going against a defense of this caliber, but that is the challenge new offensive coordinator Chip Long has in front of him.

With new faces at running back, wide receiver, and the offensive line, the Georgia Tech offense is going to have to come up with a way to move the ball against such a formidable defense and block the guys that Clemson has upfront.

So who are the three guys that Georgia Tech should be worried about most on the Clemson defense? Let's break it down.

Bryan Bresee- Defensive Tackle

While he is coming off of an ACL tear, Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is a one-man wrecking crew for the Clemson defensive line. He is the former number one recruit coming out of high school and is a projected top-five pick in the next NFL Draft.

With such a young offensive line, Georgia Tech is going to have to find a way to neutralize Bresee in the middle. With so many good players on Clemson's defensive line, it will be hard to double-team Bresee on every snap.

Georgia Tech can't let Bresee control the game up front. If they do, it will be a long night.

Myles Murphy- Defensive End

Another projected first-round pick on Clemson's defensive line is pass rusher, Myles Murphy. Murphy led Clemson with seven sacks last season. At 6-5 275 LBS, Murphy has the ability to take over the game and control the edge.

Clemson has the best defensive line in the country and they are a deep unit. Murphy is just one of many guys to watch out for, but he might be their most talented guy and certainly, one to watch for in that first game.

Trenton Simpson- Linebacker

It is hard to go overlooked on such a talented defense, but that is what happened with Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson. Simpson was third on the team in tackles with 65 and second in sacks with six.

With James Skalski and Baylon Spector gone, it will be up to Simpson to lead the linebacker room for Clemson. Georgia Tech is going to have to watch for Simpson to come as a blitzer and try to disrupt to flow of the offense. He is one of many game wreckers on this defense for Clemson and Georgia Tech is going to have to do their best to neutralize the talented linebacker.

