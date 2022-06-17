Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Zach Gibson

For the first time under head coach Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech seems to be in the midst of a quarterback competition. Jeff Sims is still presumed to be the starter, but he is going to be facing pressure that he has not had to deal with yet so far in his time on the Flats.

Zach Gibson is coming over to Georgia Tech by way of Akron, but he is not unfamiliar with the state of Georgia. Gibson grew up in Alpharetta and was the quarterback at Johns Creek high school before he left to go play at Akron as a three-star recruit. Now, he is back in his home state to try and win the starting quarterback job at Georgia Tech.

Until last season, Gibson had not played much but really showed his talents in games last year for the Zips. His best game came on a Tuesday night against Ball State, the defending MAC champions, when he went 24-31 for 331 yards and two touchdowns. What stands out when you look a Gibson's body of work is that he did not throw any interceptions during the 2021 season. He did throw eight combined during the previous two seasons.

Turnovers have been a problem for Sims while he has been at Georgia Tech and that could lead the coaching staff to give Gibson a good look during fall camp.

Gibson has the size and the arm strength to be a good passer in the pocket for the Yellow Jackets. The thing that might be working against him is the fact that he is not a mobile quarterback. New offensive coordinator Chip Long values athleticism and mobility in his quarterbacks because they open up the offense and present another element for the defense to worry about. Georgia Tech also brought in Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh this offseason and he is more of a dual-threat quarterback and that could also make it tough for Gibson to start.

At worst, Gibson provides depth at the position and that has been a problem for Georgia Tech in the past. Sims had injury troubles last season and if those persist this season, Gibson has starting experience and could fill in for however long that is needed. Look for Gibson to push Sims for the starting job this fall, along with Phommachanh.

