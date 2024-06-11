Georgia Tech Football Trolls Miami Over New Victory Formation Feature In EA Sports College Football 25
It seems like only yesterday that Miami head coach Mario Cristobal decided not to take a knee, Georgia Tech linebacker Paul Moala forced a fumble, and just a few plays later, Georgia Tech got one of the most insane victories in a college football game of all time. It is going to be a moment that neither fanbase will ever forget and with the new victory formation feature on EA Sports College Football 25 being discussed on social media, the Yellow Jackets thought it would be a good time to remind Miami about what happened.
The new feature in the highly anticipated College Football Video Game will be a ‘Victory Formation’ feature. As soon as the game is mathematically over, you can just take a knee once and players will come onto the field.
It will simulate any other knees you might need to take for the game to end.
The most incredible play of the 2023 season is going to be be a hot topic when these two teams matchup again in November. Miami was undefeated in that matchup and had a top 20 ranking in the country. It is not out of the question that that could be the case again on Nov. 9th.
Both teams have been active in the transfer portal this offseason in hopes of making their rosters stronger.
Georgia Tech has had a busy offseason of adding talent to their roster. The Yellow Jackets have looked at upgrading a few key spots on offense, but most of the attention was on the defense during both the winter and the spring transfer windows.
Brent Key and his staff did one of the better jobs in the ACC of upgrading their talent and 247Sports had the Yellow Jackets transfer class as having the fourth biggest net gain in the ACC, behind Florida State, NC State, and Boston College. Here is what 247Sports analyst Brandon Marcello had to say about the transfer class that Georgia Tech just brought in:
Departures: 32 (83.1)
Newcomers: 14 (85.85)
Net rating gain: +2.75
"Georgia Tech filled some holes on defense with additions from blueblood programs like Georgia, USC and Penn State. EDGE rusher Romello Height returns to his home state after spending time at USC and Auburn, and Georgia Tech also pulled a star from rival Georgia for the second year in a row with the addition of Bulldogs linebacker E.J. Lightsey. Even so, the Yellow Jackets were decimated by the portal with 32 departures compared to 14 additions, so the net rating is a bit misleading."
Here is how 247Sports came up with that rating, courtesy of Marcello:
"In an effort to simplify the problem and better evaluate teams as we enter the summer, let's evaluate where each Power Four team stands. To do so, 247Sports takes the average rating of the players leaving each program — ratings via the 247Sports transfer rankings team — and compares it to the average rating of the players entering the program. The gross difference in players are not factored into the evaluations. Instead, the average player rating is all that matters, and we simply distill that number to reach a net gain or net loss via the 247Sports rating system."
I think that Georgia Tech has done a good job of adding players and while 32 might seem like a big number, I think only a few of those players were going to contribute to this Georgia Tech team in 2024.
Nobody is going to forget the Georgia Tech vs Miami matchup of last season. Let's see what 2024 brings.