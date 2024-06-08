Georgia Tech Football Had 32 Players Enter The Transfer Portal; Where Did They Land?
It seems like a given that at most college football programs around the country, there is going to be roster attrition, with some players leaving and then some new players coming in to replace them. It is a new reality for college football coaches and something that they have to deal with on a yearly basis.
For Georgia Tech, they had 32 players leave via the transfer portal this offseason. The Yellow Jackets brought in in 14 total transfers this offseason, but they had two (Ayo Tifase and Jack Barton) leave after the spring. Georgia Tech had a focus on the defense going into this offseason and they have attacked it well and hope it improves their defensive numbers next season.
With so much roster turnover, where did the 32 players land?
1. CB Kenan Johnson- Utah
Johnson finished the year with 29 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception. He was the highest-graded player on the Georgia Tech defense according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing with a 75.4 grade on 521 snaps. Georgia Tech brought in multiple cornerback transfers to help ease his loss.
2. DE Kyle Kennard- South Carolina
This is the player that Georgia Tech might miss the most this offseason. The pass rush is a concern for the Yellow Jackets going into the season and Kennard would have been a useful player to have.
In the twelve games of his junior season, Kennard totaled 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one interception and six sacks. Per PFF, he played 534 snaps and had a solid 71.6 overall grade. As the team leader in sacks the team in sacks, he provided consistent pressure off the edge and showed major progression from his sophomore campaign.
3. OT Wing Green- Campbell
4. WR Juju Lewis- FIU
During his two years at Tech, Lewis did not suit up for the team. He arrived at Tech as a three-star recruit coming off a remarkable high school career at Western High School in Davie, Florida. During his senior season, he earned Sun Sentinel All-Broward first-team recognition for accumulating 1,260 yards and 14 touchdowns on 77 receptions.
5. OT Tyler Gibson- Charlotte
Gibson, who is brothers with former Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Gibson, got playing time as a true freshman in 2022 when Brent Key took over as the interim coach but did not see the field much in 2023. He was a three-star offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class according to 247Sports.
6. OL Elias Cloy- Alabama A&M
Redshirted, did not play in 2023
7. DE Malcolm Pugh- Louisiana Tech
Redshirted, did not play
8. DL Bryston Dixon- South Alabama
Redshirted, did not play
9. LB Ashton Heflin- Marshall
Heflin redshirted in 2023, but did record one tackle, He transferred to Marshall, where former Georgia Tech linebackers coach Jason Semore is the defensive coordinator.
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … First-team all-state honoree as a senior in 2022 … Three-time all-region selection, including first-team recognition as a junior and senior … Three-time all-county performer … Amassed 241 tackles and 15.0 tackles for loss over the course of his high school career, including 122 stops and 9.0 TFL as a senior in 2022 … Coached at Newnan by Chip Walker … Two-sport athlete is a county champion, two-time county finalist, two-time regional finalist, sectional finalist and three-time state qualifier and finalist as a wrestler … Honor roll student."
10. DE Ezra Odinjor- UAB
Redshirted, did not see action.
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals … Named 2022 all-region … Set the Allatoona H.S. single-season record with 12 sacks as a senior … Appeared in 12 games as a senior, totaling 81 tackles (53 solo), 23 tackles for loss, and six quarterback hurries … Also forced two fumbles and recovered one … Recorded 43 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries in eight games as a junior in 2021 … Coached at Allatoona by Gary Varner … Attended same high school as current Georgia Tech teammate Ty Thompson."
11. DL Etinosa Reuben- UMass
12. OL Paul Tchio- UMass
Both Tchio and Reuben transferred to Tech from Clemson, but neither made an impact. They will continue their careers at UMass.
13. QB Zach Gibson- Georgia State
In his time at Georgia Tech, Gibson played in six games, starting three after former starter Jeff Sims went down with an injury. He threw for 589 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on a 54.8% completion percentage. The highlight of his tenure at Tech came against No. 13 North Carolina, where he completed 72.2% of his passes for 184 yards and led the GT offense to a massive upset win. He also played well against Georgia, posting a season-high 191 yards on a 54.2% completion percentage as the Jackets played an excellent first half of offense before faltering against the eventual national champions.
14. DB Kenyatta Watson- Georgia State
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2022 (Redshirt Sophomore): Played in 10 games … Finished the season with seven tackles … Recorded a season-high five tackles (two solo) at FSU (Oct. 29) … Other stops came at UCF (Sept. 24) and No. 1 Georgia (Nov. 26).
2021 (Redshirt Freshman): Saw action in six games as a reserve defensive back and on special teams … Did not record any statistics.
15. DE Noah Collins- Arkansas State
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Junior): Appeared in eight games … Recorded eight tackles (four solo) on the season … Recorded a season-high four stops in the 48-13 win vs. South Carolina State (Sept. 9) … Also recorded two solo tackles in the 45-17 win at Virginia (Nov. 4).
2022 (Sophomore): Saw action in 11 games and made one start against Clemson (Sep. 5) … Recorded 16 tackles on the season, including 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick … Recorded four stops in back-to-back games to start the season against then-No. 4 Clemson (Sept. 5) and Western Carolina (Sept. 10) … Made two tackles for loss against then-No. 17 Ole Miss (Sept. 17) … Also made three stops in the thrilling 23-20 overtime win over Duke (Oct. 8).
2021 (Freshman): Saw action in seven games as a true freshman, contributing both on defense and special teams … Finished the season with five tackles, including one for loss … All five tackles came in the final five games of the season — one vs. Virginia Tech (Oct. 30), one at Miami (Nov. 6), one at No. 6 Notre Dame (Nov. 20) and a season-high two vs. No. 1 Georgia (Nov. 27) … Also recorded a tackle for loss in season finale against UGA.
16. DB KJ Wallace- UCLA
Wallace has been the main starter at the Nickel position for the past two seasons and totaled 45 tackles and an interception in 2022. This past season, he had 42 tackles, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
17. DB Sirad Bryant- UAB
18. LB Tyson Meiguez- Murray State
19. OT Jakiah Leftwich- North Carolina
20. WR James Blackstrain- Missouri State
Blackstrain is a former four-star recruit but did not see a lot of playing time during his time in Atlanta.
21. QB Colson Brown
22. DB Eric Reed Jr-
23. WR Justin Brown-
24- QB Aidan Semo- El Camino Community College
Former walk-on quarterback
25. DB Steven Jones Jr- Murray State
26. DL Ayo Tifase-
Tifase transferred to Georgia Tech from Florida State and then entered the transfer portal again after spring.
27. DE Eddie Kelly- Missouri
Kelly was a solid player for the Yellow Jackets last year, playing in all 13 games and starting five of them. This is a player they would have loved to keep.
28. DL Jack Barton- UConn
Like Tifase, Barton came to Georgia Tech in the winter window and then entered the transfer portal after the spring. He will play for the Huskies this fall.
29. OL Gabe Fortson- Tulane
30. DB Khari Gee-
31. DL Jason Moore- Temple
32. DL D'Quan Douse- Michigan State
Out of the 32 transfers, there are some that I think Georgia Tech would have liked to keep. Kyle Kennard, Eddie Kelly, and D'Quan Douse would have helped Georgia Tech have depth up front, while Johnson and Wallace were solid in the secondary. Still, Georgia Tech had one of the nation's worst defenses last year and the Yellow Jackets staff has done a nice job of filling in for those missing players.