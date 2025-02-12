Georgia Tech Football: Two Yellow Jackets Invited to Participate in the 2025 NFL Combine
With the Super Bowl now over, the NFL is going straight into its offseason and in two weeks, the first big event in the offseason will take place. The 2025 NFL Combine will once again be held in Indianapolis and two former Georgia Tech players have received invites to participate in this year's combine. Tight end Jackson Hawes and defensive tackle Zeek Biggers will be hoping to boost their draft stock at the combine and officially received invites today.
Biggers, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle, racked up 104 tackles (including nine for loss and two sacks) in four seasons as a Yellow Jacket. He played in 47 games over his four years at Tech, including 26-straight starts over the last two seasons, and was an honorable-mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a senior in 2024. He was a key cog in the middle of a Georgia Tech defense that ranked in the top 30 nationally against the run last season (122.2 ypg). Last month, he joined OL Jordan Williams in representing Georgia Tech in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas.
Hawes, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end, caught 51 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns over his four-year collegiate career, which began with three seasons at Yale (2021-23) before he transferred to Georgia Tech for his fourth and final season in 2024. In addition to his pass-catching ability, he is widely regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the nation, and played a big role in the Jackets ranking among the top 35 nationally in rushing offense (187.0 ypg) and the top 5 in fewest sacks allowed (0.69 pg) last season. He represented Tech in the Senior Bowl earlier this month in Mobile, Ala.
Biggers and Hawes are the latest in a long line of Yellow Jackets that will participate in the NFL Combine. They become the 27th and 28th prospects to represent Georgia Tech at the Combine since 2009, a list that includes longtime NFL standouts Morgan Burnett, Derrick Morgan, Demaryius Thomas and Darren Waller and current NFL players Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs), Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Juanyeh Thomas (Dallas Cowboys) and Keion White (New England Patriots).
