Georgia Tech Football: Updated Bowl Projections Following Conference Championship Weekend
Conference Championship weekend is now over and the playoff field and the bowl games are close to being set. Georgia Tech (7-5, 5-3) is going to play in its second consecutive bowl game this postseason, but who and where are still the big questions. There is still one big decision that has to be made by the playoff committee however. With SMU losing to Clemson, their playoff fate is in the hands of the committee and that decision is likely to have an effect on the rest of the ACC bowl teams. If SMU is in, it opens up an ACC bowl slot, but if they are left out, they get an ACC bowl game.
So what are the latest projections on Sunday morning saying about where the Yellow Jackets are heading?
At the Action Network, Brett McMurphy (has SMU in the playoff) and Georgia Tech facing Oklahoma in the Birmingham Bowl. It would be the first-ever matchup between the Yellow Jackets and the Sooners. The Birmingham Bowl has been a popular projection for Georgia Tech.
At 247Sports, Brad Crawford also has Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl vs Oklahoma. This could end up being an attractive option for Georgia Tech due to the location and the opponent.
ESPN is the one major outlet right now that does not have Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl. Both Kyla Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have the Yellow Jackets in the Pinstripe Bowl vs Nebraska. The two programs have only met once and it is a game that Georgia Tech fans will remember forever. The Yellow Jackets defeated Nebraska 45-21 in the 1991 Citrus Bowl
There are other possibilities of course. There have been numerous projections over the past couple of weeks sending Georgia Tech to the Sun Bowl, Fenway Bowl, the Dukes Mayo Bowl, the Military Bowl, and the Independence Bowl. This afternoon is when the final decision will be made and the projections will be over.
