LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, Game Three Score

Bottom of the 9th

Patel pitches a scoreless inning and Georgia Tech gets the win! Yellow Jackets move to 26-5 overall and 12-3 in the ACC. It is their eighth straight win and they will be back in action at home on Tuesday against Kennesaw State.

Top of the 9th

Another scoreless inning for GT. Yellow Jackets lead 9-3 heading to the bottom of the 9th

Bottom of the 8th

A leadoff single and a walk put two runners on and then after a pair of strikeouts, an RBI single gave Cal their first run of the game. Another RBI single made it 9-2 and then Mason Patel was brought in to replace Shadek. He gave up an RBI double to make it 9-3, but then got the final out. GEorgia Tech leads by six heading to the 9th

Top of the 8th

Lackey drew a two out walk and Advincula singled to put two runners on, but they were left on base. GT leads 9-0 heading to the bottom of the 9th.

Bottom of the 7th

Justin Shadek came on to replace Gaudette and pitched a scoreless inning. GT leads 9-0 heading to the 8th.

Top of the 7th

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for GT. They lead 9-0 heading to the bottom of the 7th

Bottom of the 6th

After a one out double, Blakely was pulled in favor of Caden Gaudette, who got the next two outs quickly. GT leads 9-0 heading to the 7th

Top of the 6th

Baker gets a two out single and then Rogers was walked to put two runners on with two outs and then Burress and Lackey each got an RBI single to make it 6-0 in favor of Georgia Tech. After a pitching change for Cal, Advincula punched in a 2-RBI triple to make it 8-0.

Georgia Tech was not done though. An RBI single from Hernandez gave GT a 9-0 lead before Schmidt struck out looking to end the inning. Yellow Jackets lead 9-0 heading to the bottom of the 6th

Bottom of the 5th

Blakely tosses two strikeouts in another 1-2-3 scoreless innings. GT leads 4-0 heading to the 6th

Top of the 5th

Hernandez gets a two out double, but nothing else is working for the Yellow Jackets. GT leads 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 5th

Bottom of the 4th

Cal gets a leadoff single, but no runs. GT leads 4-0 heading to the 5th

Top of the 4th

Baker draws a one out walk, but no runs for the Yellow Jackets. GT leads 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 4th

Bottom of the 3rd

Another scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Blakely. GT leads 4-0 heading to the 4th

Top of the 3rd

A pair of singles from Burress and Lackey put two runners on with no outs and then an RBI double from Advincula pushed the lead to 2-0. A pair of RBI ground outs from Hernandez and Schmidt got the lead to 4-0 before the inning ended. GT elads 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.

Bottom of the 2nd

Another 1-2-3 inning for Blakely. GT leads 1-0 heading to the 3rd.

Top of the 2nd

Zuckerman draws a leadoff walk, but Georgia Tech goes down in order after that. GT leads 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Jackson Blakely gets a scoreless 1-2-3 inning. GT leads 1-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

A leadoff home run from Burress gave Georgia Tech a 1-0 lead. Hernandez got a two out single, but Georgia Tech was limited to just one run in the first. GT leads 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three vs Cal:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. DH Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. SS Carson Kerce

8. RF Will Baker

9. C Drew Rogers

It has been a dominant series for Georgia Tech so far, as they have outscored the Golden Bears 24-2 across the first two games of the series. The pitching staff has not allowed more than four runs during this seven game winning streak and they will look to close the series out strong today with another ACC win.