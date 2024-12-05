Georgia Tech Football: Updated Bowl Projections For the Yellow Jackets Following The Penultimate Playoff Rankings
The college football regular season is now over and all that is left is championship weekend before we dive into bowl season and the first-ever season of the 12-team college football playoff. Georgia Tech finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its second consecutive bowl game, but the destination for the Yellow Jackets is not known. There were several projections that came out on Sunday, but those have shifted with the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings. With Miami on the outside looking in as far as the College Football Playoff goes, that moved the ACC's projected bowl spots around a little bit. Keep in mind, if Clemson wins the ACC Championship and both the Tigers and SMU get into the playoff, that will likely shift around yet again.
Following the release of the rankings on Tuesday, the Action Network's Brett McMurphy released his updated bowl projections and moved the Yellow Jackets around. Initially, McMurphy had Georgia Tech in the Sun Bowl to face Washington but has switched that and put the Yellow Jackets in the Fenway Bowl to face Tulane. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series between the two programs 37-13 and has won three in a row against the Green Wave. The last meeting between the two programs came in 2015 in Atlanta, a game Georgia Tech won 65-10. At 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford has the same projected matchup as McMurphy does. One thing to keep in mind about a potential matchup with Tulane is that their head coach Jon Summerall is being pursued by schools to be their head coach, namely North Carolina. Tulane is fighting to keep him, but there is a chance that if this matchup did occur, Georgia Tech could be facing a team that does not have its head coach.
Jerry Palm at CBS Sports has a different projection. He is projecting Georgia Tech to go to Shreveport, LA to play in the Independence Bowl vs Army. Army is facing Tulane in the AAC Championship game this weekend. This would be the fifth-ever matchup between the two programs and the first since 2007. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 3-1. If Army wins that game, I do not think they would be heading to this bowl game, but would likely go to the Fenway Bowl instead of Tulane.
The bowl projections from ESPN analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have not been updated since Sunday. At ESPN, Schlabach and Bonagura have Georgia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl (played at Yankee Stadium) against Minnesota. This would be the second-ever meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Golden Gophers, with Minnesota winning the only matchup to date in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit 34-10. Minnesota finished the season 7-5, but had close losses to North Carolina, Penn State, and Michigan. They were very close to being a 10-win team.
So there is not a consensus on where the Yellow Jakcets are headed just yet and the most interesting projections are going to be on Saturday night/Sunday morning when the conference championships are done.
