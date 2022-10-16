Georgia Tech Football might have had an off week, but there was still plenty of reason to be interested in the games within the division today. The Yellow Jackets came into the day in second place in the ACC Coastal and that is still how the standings look on Sunday morning.

Georgia Tech still has work to do in the ACC Coastal Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With North Carolina finding a way to win on the road at Duke, the Tar Heels remain undefeated in ACC play and has wins over three ACC Coastal opponents (VA Tech, Miami, and Duke).

Georgia Tech still controls its own destiny to win the ACC Coastal. The remaining ACC schedule for Georgia Tech includes road trips to Virginia Tech, Florida State, and North Carolina. The home games will be Virginia on Thursday and Miami on November 12th.

Pitt is tied with Georgia Tech for second place, but the Yellow Jackets hold the tiebreaker because they beat the Panthers. Miami is the other Coastal team with one loss and the Hurricanes play Duke next Saturday.

Georgia Tech is going to be taking things one game at a time and not looking too far ahead. Their sights are set on making sure they beat Virginia and win their third game in a row.

The game on Thursday between Georgia Tech and Virginia is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

