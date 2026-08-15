Georgia Tech Football Updated Week One Starting Lineup Projection: Who's Up, Who's Down on Depth Chart

The first scrimmage of fall camp is one of the most interesting points leading up to the new season and the first chance for there to be real separation in the various position battles. With a roster full of new faces at multiple different positions, this was an important day for Georgia Tech.

With scrimmage No. 1 in the books, has the projected starting lineup changed at all for the Yellow Jackets?

Offense

QB- Alberto Mendoza

RB-Justice Haynes

WR- Jordan Allen

WR- Isaiah Fuhrmann

TE-Gavin Harris

TE- Chris Corbo

LT- Ethan Mackenny

LG- Kevin Peay Jr

C- Joseph Ionata

RG- Malachi Carney

RT- Jameson Riggs

There are no major changes to the offense after the first scrimmage.

The more intriguing question with the quarterback position is who wins the backup quarterback spot. Alberto Mendoza has had a strong fall camp and is going to be the starter for the Yellow Jackets. Who is going to emerge over the final week of fall camp and take the backup job for the season.

The running back room is very deep. Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley will get the headlines, but J.P. Powell, Trelain Maddox, and Shane Marshall are talented as well. This is still the strong point of the entire offense.

There is still a lot to sort out at receiver, but Jordan Allen and Isaiah Fuhrman should be the top two players. Behind them, Debron Gatling, Dalen Penson the four freshmen, Jaiven Plummer, and Rahkeem Smith are fighting for snaps, with Penson being the most likely to emerge as a real threat this season.

I think you can expect to see a healthy dose of the tight end room as well and who starts does not matter as much because all four of Harris, Corbo, Spencer Mermans, and Kevin Roche Jr are going to be playing snaps.

The offensive line is still getting settled, but a group is starting to form and I still think this is going to be the first five for the Yellow Jackets. Ethan Mackenny has gotten a lot of praise for his leadership this fall, Kevin Peay Jr has emerged at left guard, Joseph Ionata has the center spot, Malachi Carney and Markell Samuel are battling at right guard, and Jameson Riggs is the leader at right tackle. Keep an eye on the right side of the offensive line.

Defense

DE-Noah Carter

DT- Tawfiq Thomas

DT- Vincent Carroll-Jackson

DE- Jordan Walker

LB- Kyle Efford

LB- E.J. Lightsey

CB- Jaylen Mbakwe

CB- Jonas Duclona

NB- Kelvin Hill

FS- Tae Harris

SS- Savion Riley

Georgia Tech feels it is deep along the defensive line and there is going to be plenty of rotation amongst this group. Christian Garrett and Christian Speakman are players to watch along the interior while Amontrae Bradford, Taje McCoy, and Jordan Boyd will be names to watch along the edge.

At linebacker, freshman Braylon Outlaw is a name that is catching steam and playing well during fall camp. I don't think he is going to start in week one against Colorado, but I do think he is going to be heavily in the mix at rotation for the linebackers.

In the secondary, Jaylen Mbakwe and Jonas Duclona look like two impact players as transfers and there is going to be a lot of experience mixing in with them. Zachary Tobe, Daiquan White, and Jon Mitchell are names to know, as is freshman Jaedyn Terry.

Safety does not have a lot of experience, but they have talent. Tae Harris has had a great fall camp and Savion Riley seems likely to start alongside him. Keep an eye on Fenix Felton, Chris Hewitt Jr, and Kealan Jones.

Bottom Line

There are still some things in flux, but things are starting to take shape for Georgia Tech 19 days out from their season opener against Colorado.

The battles at wide receiver (depth), lines of scrimmage, and in the secondary are ones that need sorted out, but you could make an argument that the depth at nearly every position is still up in the air.

Georgia Tech will be back at practice on Monday and another fall camp scrimmage is going to be on the way next Saturday before the Yellow Jackets turn their full attention to Colorado.