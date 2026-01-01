Three Georgia Tech Players Who Saw Their Stock Rise After Loss To Duke

Georgia Tech dropped a tough game on the road to the Blue Devils, but put the ACC on notice with their performance against the best team in the conference. The Yellow Jackets have a lot to build on moving forward. One of the key players who played well is Chas Kelley III. Kelley III was a player who came in ready to play at Cameron Indoor Stadium and didn’t disappoint. Here is what he said prior to the Duke game.

“At the end of the day, this is basketball. Yes, it's going to be lots of new guys going into that environment. Um, for me, being there, this is going to be my fourth time going to Duke. It's going to get loud. Good things are going to happen, bad things are going to happen. But the main message that we're going to tell our guys is don't let the highs get too high and let the lows get too low. Just continue to play basketball at the end of the day,” said

Let’s take a look at some of the players who saw their stock rise.

Kowacie Reeves

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14) shoots over Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

You can make the argument that Reeves is the best player on the team, and the offense should run through him. His ability to create shots and score efficiently has helped the Yellow Jackets be a threat in the ACC and challenge anyone. They did it on Wednesday and nearly knocked off Duke. Reeves finished with 23 points on 9-16 shooting. Reeves was also 5-7 from the point range and kept the Yellow Jackets in his game with his shotmaking. He’s been a bright spot for Georgia Tech this season and has proven he can create offense and get buckets when the Yellow Jackets need it. He is averaging 16 points per game this season.

Jaeden Mustaf

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Mustaf came off the bench and made his presence felt, starting the game 4-4. He finished the game with 11 points and seven rebounds. Mustaf did a good job of also defending on the perimeter and even taking the challenge to guard Cameron Boozer. He had no fear and hit several key shots early in the game, which contributed to the Yellow Jackets building a lead. To be just two games removed from injury, it was a noteworthy performance and a player the Yellow Jackets can hang their hat on.

Chas Kelley III

Dec 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Chas Kelley III (7) dribbles against the Marist Red Foxes in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He is improving and is beginning to show up for Georgia Tech. Kelley III finished with 10 points on 4-4 shooting off the bench. He also hit a number of big shots to keep Georgia Tech in it against the Blue Devils. He has put together back-to-back good performances at a high level. With his ability to score off the bench, he is valuable for Georgia Tech moving forward because they won’t miss a beat when their starters get rest. Kelley III has a good mindset with ACC play officially here.

“We feel like we haven't played our best basketball, which is really encouraging because it's December and you want to play your best basketball in February and March, but we feel like that this is a year that we can get over the hump and make the NCAA tournament.”

If Kelley III can continue to provide that, Georgia Tech will be a complete team.



More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

• Why Jaeden Mustaf Could Unlock Georgia Tech’s Next Level As A Team

• Is Georgia Tech’s Lack of Fast Breaks Limiting Their Ceiling?