Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Get Commitment From UAB DB Transfer Kelvin Hill
One night after getting their first transfer commitment from Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White, Georgia Tech continues to add to their secondary via the transfer portal. Tonight, UAB transfer Kelvin has comitted to the Yellow Jackets, giving them a young DB with potential in their secondary.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is losing LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore, and Warren Burrell, but have added some intriguing talent to the secondary to help replace them. Like White, Hill played his high school football in Georgia, playing at Carrolton High School. According to 247Sports, Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh
- DB Taye Seymore
White and Hill are going to have a chance to come in and play right away and will be a name to watch across the spring.
