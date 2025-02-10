Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Officially Set Date For 2025 White and Gold Spring Game
Georgia Tech officially has a date for the 2025 White and Gold Spring game. The game will conclude spring practice for the Yellow Jackets and will take place on April 12th at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Georgia Tech is going to begin spring practice on March 4th.
The White and Gold Game is the opener of a big doubleheader on The Flats on April 12, as Tech baseball hosts Cal for an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at 4 p.m. at Mac Nease Baseball Park.
Admission for the White and Gold Game is FREE. Additional information, including parking and broadcast arrangements, will be finalized in the coming weeks.
Coming into the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Georgia Tech has not had to face high pre-season expectations. The win totals in Vegas had them falling short of a bowl game in each of Brent Key's first two seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, but the Yellow Jackets exceeded expectations both times and ended up in a bowl game. Georgia Tech has played the underdog role pretty well, but with talented players returning, one of the program's best recruiting classes getting on campus, and a pretty solid transfer portal class, the Yellow Jackets could enter the 2025 season ranked in the top 25.
There is still plenty of time between now and August, but there is certainly a case for Georgia Tech to be ranked in the preseason top 25. Quarterback Haynes King is returning, and running back Jamal Haynes is also back, joined by Penn transfer Malachi Hosley, a talented receiving corps, an offensive line that returns All-ACC guard Keylan Rutledge, and talent from a defense that was much better in 2024 than 2023. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is slated to be back and Key just hired Texas assistant Blake Gideon to take over for Tyler Santucci as the new defensive coordinator.
The pieces are in place for a potential special season in 2025 and while Georgia Tech always plays a tough schedule, next year's schedule is not as tough as years past. Yes, they play Georgia and Clemson, but no other team on their schedule is likely to start the year ranked. That is not to say that it will be a cakewalk, but Notre Dame is not on the schedule, nor is Miami or SMU. The trip to Colorado to start the year could be tough, but the Buffaloes are losing likely top-10 picks Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. As far as schedules go, next year's looks to be breaking in favor of Georgia Tech being able to contend in the ACC.
