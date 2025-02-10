Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Edge Keysaun Eleazer Sets Official Visit Date With the Yellow Jackets
February is a big month in recruiting, as schools are lining up visits for the top prospects on their board and setting things up for a big summer. Virginia Tech has been getting their official visit schedule set and they have one talented prospect coming in May. Three-star edge Keysaun Eleazer, who plays at Southeast Raleigh HS (NC), will visit Georgia Tech on May 30th. After visiting Georgia Tech, Eleazer is going to visit Penn State (June 5th), Ohio State (June 13th), and Virginia Tech (June 20th).
According to the 247Sports Composite, Eleazer ranks as the No. 415 player in the country, the No. 32 edge player in the country, and the No. 20 player in the state of North Carolina. He is very athletic and still needs to fill out his frame, but the talent is obvious and this is going to be a recruitment to watch.
Top lists are going to be dropping soon from some of the top prospects in the country and last week, a three-star cornerback had Georgia Tech in his top ten. Hakim Satterwhite, who plays at St. Johns High School in Washington D.C., dropped his top ten schools list yesterday, and among them was Georgia Tech. Kentucky, Syracuse, Maryland, Miami, Penn State, Notre Dame, Missouri, and West Virginia were the other schools on the list.
Satterwhite is a 6'2 180 LBS cornerback who also holds other offers from Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech, among others. According to the 247Sports Composite, Satterwhite is the No. 376 player in the country, the No. 27 cornerback in the country, and the No. 2 player in Washington D.C.
Georgia Tech does not have a commitment for the 2026 class yet, but it is early in the cycle and there is a lot that is going to happen between now and the summer. Brent Key is coming off of building one of the programs best ever recruiting classes and hopes to keep adding to that with the 2026 class.
One of the biggest reasons this was such a successful class was the fact that Georgia Tech did a great job in the state of Georgia. According to 247Sports, there were 55 blue-chip prospects (four or five-star players) in the state of Georgia alone and Georgia Tech landed six of them. Yesterday in his signing day press conference, Key talked about the importance of recruiting in the state of Georgia:
"Yeah, I think the exposure we've been able to receive this year in a lot of ways is big, but it really goes back to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a high school doesn't necessarily mean that it's gonna be reflective years down the road. I mean, the coaching staff and the staff have done an outstanding job of cultivating and building those relationships. I think it's something that really needed to be done here, you know, we're in one of not the greatest state of high school talent in the entire country. And you know, to jump over 20 guys to go get one makes no sense. So we've been, you know, working really hard to make sure we get in the schools, to get in all the high schools, build relationships. I got to give you know a huge credit to Tim McFarlin and the job that he's done as well in the director of high school relations and building these relationships, maintaining these relationships, being able to keep us informed, keep myself informed of different things and to take place in the events, the clinics, the camps that are running the summer, all those go into it."
