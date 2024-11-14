Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Open As Near Double-Digit Favorites vs NC State Next Thursday Night
Georgia Tech is off this Saturday, but they are hard at work getting prepared for their final home game of the season next Thursday vs NC State. The Yellow Jackets have a chance to get their seventh win of the year when they face the Wolfpack and a chance to finish at 5-3 in ACC play for the second consecutive season. When the betting lines opened up for this game today, Georgia Tech opened as an 8.5-point favorite at Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is at 54.5
NC State is going to be 5-5 heading into this game and are coming off of a loss to Duke last Saturday. After being picked near the top of the ACC in the preseason poll, the Wolfpack have been disappointing this season and dealing with injuries. This is going to be the first matchup between the two programs since 2020, a game that NC State won 23-13 in Raleigh, NC. This is the first matchup in Atlanta since 2019.
While NC State might not be the team that everyone thought they would be at the start of the season, they have the respect of Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key, who had a lot of praise for their team earlier this week:
"Yeah, they're a good football team, you know, they've had some, some ups and downs in the season. Dave Doeren is a tremendous football coach. He is someone that I very much respect this league, I respect in the world of college football. He's been good to me as far as becoming a new coach in the league and just kind of, whether it be at different events or different things, show me the ways a little bit. He's just been really good to me in that way. But there's such a mutual respect and respect for how he's built his football program over the last, you know, what is it, 10 years or what not? So many can say, you know, eight win seasons, you know, the development of the players in this program, you know, he truly believes in being a developmental program and in building bringing guys in from the high school ranks and in developing those guys, you know, they play physical and tough at the line of scrimmage, you know, they're gonna be, you know, It's a different defensive front than we've seen as of late. And the quarterback's playing good football, so very similar in a lot of ways, program -wise, identity of a program. So it's gonna be a big challenge for us."
This is going to be a test for Georgia Tech. They have not always been dependable following a win, especially a big win and Dave Doeren is a really good coach who will have his team prepared to play. This is going to be a test for the Yellow Jackets.
