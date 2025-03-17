Georgia Tech Earns Spot in NIT and Will Host a First-Round Game vs Jacksonville State on Tuesday
While Georgia Tech did not make the NCAA Tournament, they have elected to play in the NIT. The Yellow Jackets are one of 32 teams participating in this year's tournament and will host Jacksonville State this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET and the game with be televised on ESPN2.
Georgia Tech made a late season surge into the top half of the ACC, earning a first round bye in the conference tournament and then snapping their losing streak to Virginia. After beating the Cavaliers, Georgia Tech took No. 1 Duke to the wire, leading by as many as 14 in the game, but losing the game to the eventual ACC Tournament champions.
Jacksonville State is 22-11 this season and they were close to earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks earned their way to the C-USA title game, but lost to Liberty, who is a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face Oregon this week. In the Final NET rankings, Jacksonville State finished ranked No. 122, going 0-2 vs Quad 1 teams, 2-3 vs Quad 2 teams, 11-5 vs Quad 3 teams, and 6-2 vs Quad 4 teams. They have a 7-7 record on the road.
Georgia Tech is led by their trio of Nait George, Baye Ndongo, and Duncan Powell. George (honorable mention) and Ndongo (third team) were All-ACC selections this season, while Powell was recently named to the All-ACC Tournament 2nd team.
Ndongo, from Mboro, Senegal, finished the regular season averaging a double-double (14.4 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game) against ACC competition, the first Yellow Jackets to do that since 2000-01 and only the third Tech player ever to accomplish that. He ranks second in the ACC in rebound average and third in field goal percentage (54.4%) in conference games. Overall, the 6-9 forward is averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the ACC in rebound average and third in field goal percentage (54.0%).
Ndongo has 12 double-doubles this season, 10 against ACC teams, and has had four games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
George, from Toronto, Ontario, is bidding to become the first Tech player to lead the conference in assist average in nearly 30 years, dishing out 6.5 per game both in all games and ACC games, leading the league in both rankings. The 6-3 point guard is one of only three players in the nation to average 12.4 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the full season. He has raised his level of play against conference opposition, averaging 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 rebounds.
George has scored in double figures in 15 of Tech’s last 18 games, and he has posted four double-doubles in points and assists.
Duncan Powell (Dallas, Texas) finished second in voting for the ACC’s Sixth-Man Award, which was won by California’s Jeremiah Wilkinson. George was fourth in voting for Most Improved Player.
Here is the complete NIT bracket:
Matchup
Date
Time
TV
No. 1 SMU vs Northern Iowa
Wednesday, March 19th
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
No. 4 Okalahoma State vs Wichita State
Tuesday, March 18th
9:00 p.m ET
ESPN2
No. 3 Arkansas State vs Saint Louis
Tuesday, March 18th
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
No. 2 North Texas vs Furman
Wednesday, March 19th
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Matchup
Date
Time
TV
No. 1 Dayton vs FAU
Wednesday, March 19th
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
No. 4 Middle Tennessee vs Chattanooga
Tuesday, March 18th
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 3 Bradley vs North Alabama
Wednesday, March 19th
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 2 George Mason vs Samford
Wednesday, March 19th
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Matchup
Date
Time
TV
No.1 UC Irvine vs Northern Colorado
Wednesday, March 19th
10:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 4 Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State
Tuesday, March 18th
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
No. 3 Saint Joseph's vs UAB
Wednesday, March 19th
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 2 Santa Clara vs UC Riverside
Tuesday, March 18th
11:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
1, San Francisco vs Utah Valley
Wednesday, March 19th
11:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
4. San Jose State vs Loyola Chicago
Wednesday, March 19th
11:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
3. St. Bonaventure vs Kent State
Tuesday, March 18th
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
No. 2 Stanford vs Csun
Tuesday, March 18th
11:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
