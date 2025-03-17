All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Basketball Opens Up As Favorites Against Jacksonville State In NIT First Round Matchup

How far can Georgia Tech go in the NIT bracket?

Jackson Caudell

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While they did not make the NCAA Tournament, Georgia Tech is going to be participating in this year's NIT Tournament and they will get to host Jacksonville State on Tuesday night to tip things off. The Yellow Jackets battled in the ACC Tournament last week, defeating Virginia in the second round and going toe-to-toe with No.1 Duke in the quarterfinals. Damon Stoudamire's team was playing its best basketball at the end of the season and should have some momentum coming into the NIT.

Jacksonville State (22-12, 12-6 C-USA) tied for second place in the Conference USA regular-season and lost to Liberty. The Yellow Jackets and Gamecocks have never met on the hardwood.

The winner of the Tech-Jacksonville State game advances to the second round to face the winner of No. 1 seed UC Irvine (28-6) and Northern Colorado (25-9) either Saturday or Sunday (March 22 or 23) at a site to be determined. That game is set for 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Will Georgia Tech be able to make a run in this year's NIT? According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Yellow Jackets are going to be favored in their first game against Jacksonville State. They are favored by 5.5 points and the over/under is set at 139.5.

Georgia Tech is 14-9 in its nine previous appearances in the NIT in program history, twice finishing as the runner-up in 1971 and 2017. While the Yellow Jackets might be favored, they are going to get a tough fight from the Gamecocks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Here is the complete NIT bracket:

Matchup

Date

Time

TV

No. 1 SMU vs Northern Iowa

Wednesday, March 19th

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

No. 4 Okalahoma State vs Wichita State

Tuesday, March 18th

9:00 p.m ET

ESPN2

No. 3 Arkansas State vs Saint Louis

Tuesday, March 18th

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

No. 2 North Texas vs Furman

Wednesday, March 19th

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Matchup

Date

Time

TV

No. 1 Dayton vs FAU

Wednesday, March 19th

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

No. 4 Middle Tennessee vs Chattanooga

Tuesday, March 18th

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

No. 3 Bradley vs North Alabama

Wednesday, March 19th

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

No. 2 George Mason vs Samford

Wednesday, March 19th

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Matchup

Date

Time

TV

No.1 UC Irvine vs Northern Colorado

Wednesday, March 19th

10:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

No. 4 Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State

Tuesday, March 18th

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

No. 3 Saint Joseph's vs UAB

Wednesday, March 19th

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

No. 2 Santa Clara vs UC Riverside

Tuesday, March 18th

11:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

1, San Francisco vs Utah Valley

Wednesday, March 19th

11:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

4. San Jose State vs Loyola Chicago

Wednesday, March 19th

11:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

3. St. Bonaventure vs Kent State

Tuesday, March 18th

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

No. 2 Stanford vs Csun

Tuesday, March 18th

11:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

