Georgia Tech Basketball Opens Up As Favorites Against Jacksonville State In NIT First Round Matchup
While they did not make the NCAA Tournament, Georgia Tech is going to be participating in this year's NIT Tournament and they will get to host Jacksonville State on Tuesday night to tip things off. The Yellow Jackets battled in the ACC Tournament last week, defeating Virginia in the second round and going toe-to-toe with No.1 Duke in the quarterfinals. Damon Stoudamire's team was playing its best basketball at the end of the season and should have some momentum coming into the NIT.
Jacksonville State (22-12, 12-6 C-USA) tied for second place in the Conference USA regular-season and lost to Liberty. The Yellow Jackets and Gamecocks have never met on the hardwood.
The winner of the Tech-Jacksonville State game advances to the second round to face the winner of No. 1 seed UC Irvine (28-6) and Northern Colorado (25-9) either Saturday or Sunday (March 22 or 23) at a site to be determined. That game is set for 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Will Georgia Tech be able to make a run in this year's NIT? According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Yellow Jackets are going to be favored in their first game against Jacksonville State. They are favored by 5.5 points and the over/under is set at 139.5.
Georgia Tech is 14-9 in its nine previous appearances in the NIT in program history, twice finishing as the runner-up in 1971 and 2017. While the Yellow Jackets might be favored, they are going to get a tough fight from the Gamecocks.
Here is the complete NIT bracket:
Matchup
Date
Time
TV
No. 1 SMU vs Northern Iowa
Wednesday, March 19th
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
No. 4 Okalahoma State vs Wichita State
Tuesday, March 18th
9:00 p.m ET
ESPN2
No. 3 Arkansas State vs Saint Louis
Tuesday, March 18th
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
No. 2 North Texas vs Furman
Wednesday, March 19th
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Matchup
Date
Time
TV
No. 1 Dayton vs FAU
Wednesday, March 19th
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
No. 4 Middle Tennessee vs Chattanooga
Tuesday, March 18th
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 3 Bradley vs North Alabama
Wednesday, March 19th
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 2 George Mason vs Samford
Wednesday, March 19th
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Matchup
Date
Time
TV
No.1 UC Irvine vs Northern Colorado
Wednesday, March 19th
10:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 4 Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State
Tuesday, March 18th
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
No. 3 Saint Joseph's vs UAB
Wednesday, March 19th
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
No. 2 Santa Clara vs UC Riverside
Tuesday, March 18th
11:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
1, San Francisco vs Utah Valley
Wednesday, March 19th
11:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
4. San Jose State vs Loyola Chicago
Wednesday, March 19th
11:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
3. St. Bonaventure vs Kent State
Tuesday, March 18th
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
No. 2 Stanford vs Csun
Tuesday, March 18th
11:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
