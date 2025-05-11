Georgia Tech Future Looks Bright and Fast With Incoming Freshmen Dalen Penson and Jordan Allen
A pair of Georgia Tech future players put on a show this past weekend in the track and field state championships. Let’s take a look at one of the players, star cornerback Dalen Penson.
Penson won two events at the state championships, doing his thing in the 110M hurdles and the triple jump.
Penson started off fast in the prelims on Friday, finishing with a 13.88 time to qualify for state in the 110-meter hurdles. He followed that up and finished with a time of 14.01, beating the competition by 71 seconds. He truly showed how fast he can be and how effortlessly he moved through the hurdles, never breaking stride and not hitting the equipment.
Penson also won the triple jump, finishing with a mark of 50-0.5, securing yet another title to his resume. Penson is now a three-time state champion in the triple jump and event that has made him a legend at Sandy Creek with his ability to constantly dominate the competition.
Penson also participated in the Long Jump at the state championships and finished sixth with a 22-1 mark by the judges. He now cements his legacy on the gridiron as a state champion and on the track as a three-time state champ in the triple jump, and a two-time state champ in the 110-meter hurdles. He also won the region in the triple jump, 4x100, and 110-meter hurdles. Penson certainly will be a fun player to watch next season for the Yellow Jackets with his phenomenal athletic ability and how special he is on the field.
Incoming WR Jordan Allen also won an accolade at the Track and Field State Championships. He was on the 4X100 team that won state this past weekend. A team of Allen, Michael Turpin, Kameron Bethea, and Tyriq Green qualified with a 39.81 time on Friday’s qualifying. The same group followed that up by winning the state with a 40.49 time. He also participated in the 100M dash, finishing with a 10.77 time in the race. Allen and the Buford Wolves won a state championship in track for the first time since 1982.
Allen is known for his deep-threat ability and for carving up defenses with yards after the catch. His speed is an attribute that makes him hard to stop. This past weekend he added another trophy to the case to cap off a great high school career.
One thing is for sure the Yellow Jackets will have a lot of speed at their disposal this fall. Although Penson and Allen are incoming true freshmen with the speed they have, it will be hard to keep them off the field. Both are looking to make an early impact for Georgia Tech, which could make them a team to beat in 2025.
