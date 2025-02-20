Georgia Tech-Georgia Named One Of College Football's Top Neutral Site Games for the 2025 Season
One of the top games of the 2024 College Football season was the showdown on Black Friday between Georgia Tech and Georgia. The Yellow Jackets raced out to a big lead (that probably could have been bigger) early, Georgia fought back to close the gap, and Georgia Tech had a double-digit lead in the 4th quarter, but ultimately lost in eight overtimes to the Bulldogs. Ever since being named the full-time head coach after the 2022 season, Brent Key has been close twice to upsetting Kirby Smart and winning the game, a rivalry game that Georgia Tech has not won since 2016.
This season's matchup between the in-state rivals is going to be one of the most anticipated non-conference games of the season and in a recent ranking of top neutral site games for the 2025 season by Bleacher Reports Morgan Moriarty, the game between the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs made the cut.
"A rematch of last year's eight-overtime thriller between these two in-state rivals? Yes, please! This game is typically held at both teams' respective home stadiums. But instead of being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium, 2025's matchup will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. Both fanbases are expected to draw big crowds, but the Georgia Bulldogs might fill a bit more of the stadium.
As we mentioned previously, Georgia is expected to be a playoff contender once again in 2025, despite replacing a ton of talent from last year.
Under fourth-year head coach Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets will look to be a legitimate threat inside the ACC this season. Although losing receiver Eric Singleton Jr. to the transfer portal hurts, Georgia Tech returns quarterback Haynes King, several starters along the offensive line and running back Jamal Haynes.
According to Pro Football Focus, Haynes has 856 rushing yards before contact over the past two years, which tops power-conference running backs returning in 2025.
If Georgia Tech wants to defeat its in-state rival for the first time since 2016, this season might be its best chance."
This could be the best chance that Georgia Tech has had to defeat Georgia since 2016. Georgia Tech is returning Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, and multiple starters up front on the offensive line. Blake Gideon is taking over for Tyler Santucci as the defensive coordinator and how he gets the defense to perform is going to be one of the top storylines for Georgia Tech this spring and into the fall. Georgia Tech has the leaders and players, not to mention the schedule to help them contend in the ACC in 2025. They could arrive at Mercedes Benz Stadium at the end of the season to face Georgia with a lot on the line.
Related Links
How To Watch No. 20 Georgia Tech vs No. 13 NC State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's ACC Showdown
Georgia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook: Defensive End
Georgia Tech's Nell Fortner Named to Coach of the Year Watch List