Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From top Edge Target Zachariah Keith

Georgia Tech kept the recruiting momentum going with the addition of Zachariah Keith

Georgia Tech kicked their biggest official visit weekend off with the commitment of three-star wide receiver Zion Taylor and the Yellow Jackets staff got their top target at defensive end back in the fold on Saturday evening.

Zachariah Keith was once committed to Georgia Tech, but backed off of that commitment in January and was looking around at his other options. Georgia Tech never stopped recruiting him however and on Saturday evening, he committed back to Georgia Tech.

Keith becomes the fourth commit of the 2023 recruiting class and the second edge player, alongside Anthony Little.

Keith is a 6-5 260 LBS edge player with good bend around the edge and the ability to rush the quarterback. He now becomes the highest-rated recruit in the 2023 recruiting class and could be an instant impact player on the Flats when he gets on campus next season.

With official visits going on this weekend, expect more recruiting news to drop. The Georgia Tech 2023 recruiting class has momentum and you can expect more commitments to be coming.

