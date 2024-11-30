Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key Calls Eight-Overtime Loss to Georgia "Toughest Loss of His Career"
It was one of the greatest games in the storied rivalries history, but Georgia Tech came out on the wrong end of a 44-42 eight overtime loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets have not won in this rivalry game since 2016, but this was by far their best chance to do so.
Georgia Tech led the game by 14 points with 5:37 left and it looked like they were going to get their first win over the Bulldogs since 2016, but everything fell apart for them afterward. They allowed a quick score, fumbled on 3rd and 1, and then let Georgia tie the game with one minute remaining. Instead of trying to win the game in the first overtime with a two-point conversion, Georgia Tech opted to keep the game going. Georgia was able to outlast the Yellow Jackets and add to their winning streak.
After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key called the loss perhaps the toughest of his career and maybe even his life.:
"I think it is. Yeah. Probably my career, my life."
This was one of the gutsiest performances in Georgia Tech history tonight from Haynes King. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Key spoke about him and his performance, as well as what this game signals for the program moving forward:
""He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them.
"Correct, but, the game's-- there's so much about college football that's special, And there's so many things that as a college football coach that you take pride in. Yeah, the judgment comes from when the scoreboard hits zero. But the things we do with these kids and to see these kids grow and mature, to see them do what they do in school, do what they do socially, do what they do each week on the football field, they're special. They're special. And it hurts. It hurts them. That locker room, I've never seen anything like that. What I know about these kids, what I know about this team, what I know about this school, this emotion will turn into fuel, and we'll use that fuel."
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Squanders Opportunity to End Losing Streak To Georgia and Falls Just Short In Eight Overtime Game
Social Media Reacts to Georgia Tech and Georgia's Eight Overtime Classic