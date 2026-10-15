Georgia Tech Inactives for Week 7 vs. Virginia Tech: Who's in and who's out for the Yellow Jackets?
In this story:
Georgia Tech has had some lengthy injury reports in their last two games and it is no different for this week ahead of the week seven matchup against Virginia Tech.
Let's get right into it.
Out
- RB Malachi Hosley
- DE Jordan Boyd
- DE Jordan Walker
- CB Daiquan White
- DB Fenix Felton
- DB Will Kiker
- LB Kyle Efford
- OL Markell Samuel
- LT Ethan Mackenny
- WR Kentrell Davis
- DE A.J. Hoffler
- DT Shymeik Jones
Doubtful
- RB Justice Haynes
Questionable
- OL Josh Petty
- DT Landen Marshall
What these injuries mean
The big name that jumps off the screen is Haynes. He was the big offseason acquisition for the Yellow Jackets and despite the poor offensive line play from the Yellow Jackets for the majority of the year, he has found a way to be impactful and is one of their most important offensive players. Given that Malachi Hosley is out for another game, if Haynes cannot go on Saturday, that will leave Trelain Maddox as the top running back for the game and Chad Alexander would be the top backup.
The good thing is that Maddox showed that he is up to the task this past weekend in the upset win over Duke. He ran for 80 yards on 10 carries last weekend, including a 60-yard TD and three touchdowns total. Is he ready to take on a big load on Saturday if needed?
Georgia Tech is healthy at wide receiver and tight end, but they are still dealing with offensive line injuries. Ethan Mackenny is going to miss another game, meaning another start is coming for Jordan Floyd on Alberto Mendoza's blind side. Markell Samuel is going to miss another game, but good news for Georgia Tech is that center Jameson Riggs is not on the injury report and should be starting for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
Going to the defense, Jordan Walker is going to miss another game for the Yellow Jackets, but Noah Carter is off the report and should be back on the field against the Hokies.
Kyle Efford was listed as out on the injury report and he announced on Tuesday that he was medically retiring from football due to injuries.
Starting cornerback Daiquan White is out again for Georgia Tech, but no other starters in the secondary are out.
Georgia Tech is going to be without some key players once again on Saturday, but they were able to overcome it against Duke. Can they do the same against Virginia Tech?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell