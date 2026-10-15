Georgia Tech Inactives for Week 7 vs. Virginia Tech: Who's in and who's out for the Yellow Jackets?

Georgia Tech has had some lengthy injury reports in their last two games and it is no different for this week ahead of the week seven matchup against Virginia Tech.

Let's get right into it.

Out

RB Malachi Hosley

DE Jordan Boyd

DE Jordan Walker

CB Daiquan White

DB Fenix Felton

DB Will Kiker

LB Kyle Efford

OL Markell Samuel

LT Ethan Mackenny

WR Kentrell Davis

DE A.J. Hoffler

DT Shymeik Jones

Doubtful

RB Justice Haynes

Questionable

OL Josh Petty

DT Landen Marshall

What these injuries mean

The big name that jumps off the screen is Haynes. He was the big offseason acquisition for the Yellow Jackets and despite the poor offensive line play from the Yellow Jackets for the majority of the year, he has found a way to be impactful and is one of their most important offensive players. Given that Malachi Hosley is out for another game, if Haynes cannot go on Saturday, that will leave Trelain Maddox as the top running back for the game and Chad Alexander would be the top backup.

The good thing is that Maddox showed that he is up to the task this past weekend in the upset win over Duke. He ran for 80 yards on 10 carries last weekend, including a 60-yard TD and three touchdowns total. Is he ready to take on a big load on Saturday if needed?

Georgia Tech is healthy at wide receiver and tight end, but they are still dealing with offensive line injuries. Ethan Mackenny is going to miss another game, meaning another start is coming for Jordan Floyd on Alberto Mendoza's blind side. Markell Samuel is going to miss another game, but good news for Georgia Tech is that center Jameson Riggs is not on the injury report and should be starting for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Going to the defense, Jordan Walker is going to miss another game for the Yellow Jackets, but Noah Carter is off the report and should be back on the field against the Hokies.

Kyle Efford was listed as out on the injury report and he announced on Tuesday that he was medically retiring from football due to injuries.

Starting cornerback Daiquan White is out again for Georgia Tech, but no other starters in the secondary are out.

Georgia Tech is going to be without some key players once again on Saturday, but they were able to overcome it against Duke. Can they do the same against Virginia Tech?