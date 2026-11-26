We are 48 hours away from Georgia Tech taking on No. 1 Georgia on Saturday night. They have a lot of questions that will need to be answered on the road in Athens this week. Let’s take a look at three questions for the Yellow Jackets ahead of their matchup vs. the Bulldogs.

1. Who will start at quarterback?

Will Alberto Mendoza be healthy enough to go on Saturday in Athens? Mendoza got hit really hard late on a reverse by Wake Forest, and his status will go all the way to game time. Here is an update on his current situation.

“No, he’s – it’ll be up to game time with him to know. So, obviously, Grady will be out, be out for a few weeks, be about ready to roll once offseason comes around. But, again, it was good to see Graham get in there and get some playing time and get a score,” said Key.

Now if he can’t go, that leaves Graham Knowles who has limited experience. Knowles did show a little something towards the end of the game vs Wake Forest. This could be his opportunity to finally show the world what he can do. He came out of high school highly touted and has been behind Haynes King and Mendoza so far in his career. He can make a statement of why he should be in the running as a starter next year or even boost his stock if he decides to pursue the portal. Saturday could be his big opportunity he has been waiting for. We will see what happens.

2. Will Georgia Tech be competitive?

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The Yellow Jackets have the odds stacked against them and is a heavy underdog on the road in Athens. They will need some good things to go their way and jump out to an early lead if they are going to have any chance of pulling off an upset. An area to watch will be special teams, especially with how dangerous a returner Rahkeem Smith is and what he can bring to the table. He hasn’t had a touchdown return since Colorado, but he is always a threat to take it the distance.

Special teams could loom large for the Yellow Jackets in their hopes of being competitive on Saturday. They will also need their defense to create some turnovers. When Georgia has been vulnerable and beatable is when Gunnar Stockton has struggled and been turnover-prone. You never know, especially in rivalry games, and if they can get pressure and force some tight throws, there could be some opportunities for turnovers. The biggest question, though, is whether the Yellow Jackets can compete.

“Every kid or young man on our team is a competitor. Competitors love to compete. So regardless of records, regardless of who you’re playing, the opponent, regardless of any circumstance you’re in, the competitors want to compete. I feel like we have a team that will come together and compete one last time, the 2026 Georgia Tech football team, and they will compete on Saturday,” said Key.

3. Who will step up?

There are a number of players you could suggest here who could step up for the Yellow Jackets. You can go with the usual players like Tae Harris, Cayman Spaulding, Tawfiq Thomas, Justice Haynes, or Trelain Maddox. However, in these games there is always an unsung hero who comes to play at a high level. That could be guys like Graham Knowles, Brayden Manley, Andre Fuller Jr., Jaedyn Terry, Kealan Jones, or Chris Corbo. Whoever it is, the Yellow Jackets will have to step up to have any chance of pulling off an upset. The Yellow Jackets are playing for pride and the opportunity to get better and build some momentum going into 2027. It would be no better way to do that than to knock off your biggest rival and the No.1 team in the country. Will playing for pride be enough?

“We’re going on that field with thousands of people, thousands of former players out there on that field with us. It is about pride. It’s about going out and playing your absolute best, right, with your teammates, right, and going out and doing something that other people don’t think you can do, right? That’s the fun. I challenged our guys to have fun this week. I want to have fun with this. You remember those experiences. You remember when you are with your brothers, and you are working your butt off. We are worried about improving as a team from last week, and being a better team this week,” said Key.