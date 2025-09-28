Georgia Tech Lands Athens Academy 2027 WR Keyon Standifer
Georgia Tech's hot start to the 2027 recruiting class continues. The Yellow Jackets are already further along in the next recruiting class than they were this time last year. A good part of it is that the Yellow Jackets are off to a 5-0 start and are continuing to win at a high level. They are one of the top teams in the ACC.
The Yellow Jackets add their second recruit for the 2027 class and add another WR to the class in Keyon Standifer. This is an elite one for Georgia Tech that is still very underrated, but the numbers prove that he should be ranked. In his career, Standifer has 97 catches for 2,564 yards and 33 touchdowns. He held offers from Georgia State and Miami (OH) before committing to the Yellow Jackets.
Standifer got an offer from Georgia Tech back in June, and have remained in constant contact with him. They’ve continued to treat him as a priority.
Standifer plays for one of the better programs in the Athens area in the Athens Academy Spartans. He has led them to a 5-1 record. He is a Swiss Army knife for the Spartans this year and a major playmaker. He has rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns. He is also nearing a 1,000-yard season. Standifer has 27 catches for 701 yards and nine touchdowns.
I got the chance to see him in person last December, and he has a different level and gear to him. He is impossible to guard 1 on 1 and a player you have to get multiple eyes to him. Last year he competed in the Georgia Elite Classic and made a spectacular one-handed catch. It led to his Georgia State offer he got a few days later. Here is the play.
Georgia Tech now has two commits for the 2027 class. Jordan Christie committed to the Yellow Jackets back on June 15th and remains locked in with the Yellow Jackets early in the process. Standifer gives Georgia Tech a big-time playmaker and one that can burn the defense down the field. With his versatility, he cannot only be a major threat in the slot but also on the outside. He is averaging 26 yards per catch and is a big play waiting to happen. In terms of his season, he has three consecutive games of four or more catches and more than 125 yards in a game. In that three-game stretch, he has two touchdowns in each game. One of his best games this season came against Commerce. Standifer finished with seven catches, 144 yards, and two touchdowns. He’s also recorded a catch in every game this season, and has been tough to stop.
Georgia Tech is off to a great start in the 2027 class and has been standing out among recruits in the next cycle, and continues to stay in striking distance for some of the top prospects in the country. Expect more big-time recruits to commit to the Yellow Jackets in the future.
