Georgia Tech Lands Former UConn DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson

Georgia Tech has added another player from the transfer portal. The Yellow Jackets have beefed up their defensive line with the addition of UCONN transfer defensive tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson, per Kelly Quinlan of Jackets Online and On3.

Georgia Tech lands UConn transfer defensive tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson after his OV to the Flats.https://t.co/II5QFnv8XH pic.twitter.com/c43kmWJWTu — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) January 8, 2026

Carroll-Jackson started his career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers where he spent two years of his career before transferring to UCONN.

Carroll-Jackson finished his sophomore campaign with 28 tackles and a forced fumble. He had his best game of the season vs Delaware, where he posted five tackles. He had a breakout game against UAB in a 38-19 victory with four tackles and a forced fumble.

When you take a deeper look at his numbers, Carroll-Jackson finished with a 58.9 defensive grade, 57.7 run defense grade, 61.4 tackling grade, and a 57.2 pass rush grade, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Carroll-Jackson posted his best PFF grade vs Rice. He finished with a 71.4 defensive grade and a 75.6 pass rush grade.

Here is more on Carroll-Jackson per his UCONN bio:

Carroll-Jackson comes to Storrs after two seasons at Nebraska…He will have three years of eligibility remaining…During his two-seasons in Lincoln, he appeared in 11 games…Registered one tackle in 10 games in 2024 and was the recipient of the Brook Berringer Citizenship Team and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team awards…Played his high school football for Central Dauphin East in Pennsylvania…He did not play football until his senior year of high school and had 50 tackles, 20.0 for a loss with eight sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recoveries to earn all-conference accolades…Was the highest ranked recruit in his school's history, regarded as a four-star recruit by On3…Originally a Syracuse commit, chose Nebraska over offers from Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, among others

Georgia Tech gets some much-needed depth on the defensive line, especially in the interior, after losing four players from the 2025 season. Carroll-Jackson has a good amount of experience and a physical frame at 6’5 and 290 pounds. He is a run stopper and one who uses his hands extremely well. His ability to fend off offensive linemen and be relentless gives the Yellow Jackets a key rotational piece for the 2026 season. Coach Key and Georgia Tech is no stranger at recruiting the Pennsylvania area where Carroll-Jackson is initially from. Jordan Van Den Berg played at Penn State before he came down to the Yellow Jackets. Van Den Berg turned into the best defensive player for the Yellow Jackets over the past two seasons. It would be great to see the same for Carroll-Jackson, but at least they get a veteran contributor and a guy who can crack the rotation with so much unknown and a lot of Yellow Jackets hitting the portal.

