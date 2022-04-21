Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Lands Kansas Transfer Offensive linemen Corey Robinson II

Georgia Tech got another transfer commitment from an offensive linemen.

For the second time this week, Georgia Tech has gotten a commitment from a transfer in the transfer portal. This time, the Yellow Jackets added another offensive lineman to the mix in Kansas transfer Corey Robinson II. Robinson is a Georgia native that played at Roswell high school. 

Robinson is 6-5 270 LBS and is going to be playing on the outside at tackle for the Yellow Jackets. This is the third transfer offensive lineman that Georgia Tech has landed, along with Pierce Quick from Alabama and Paul Tchio from Clemson. He is still a young prospect and did not see the field at Kansas. 

Robinson is going to have a chance to come in right away and compete for a starting job for the Yellow Jackets, however. 

Expect Georgia Tech to continue to look in the transfer portal for help on the roster at different positions. 

