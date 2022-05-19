Georgia Tech Loses Transfer Commit Morris Joseph Jr to Auburn

While Georgia Tech has been busy adding talent through the transfer portal, they have also lost some key players that were once committed to Georgia Tech. A couple of weeks ago, Wyoming transfer Solomon Byrd de-committed from the Yellow Jackets and decided that he would rather play at USC.

Memphis transfer Morris Joseph Jr, who has been committed to Georgia Tech since March, announced on Wednesday night that he was flipping his commitment from Georgia Tech to Auburn.

Most of Georgia Tech's commitments via the transfer portal are inexperienced, but Joseph Jr had made his mark at Memphis and was one of the more consistent defensive linemen in the AAC Conference. He would have been an instant starter for Georgia Tech, as they have a big need at the defensive line with their top two edge players from last season transferring earlier this offseason.

I'm sure that Georgia Tech will look to add to their defensive line with more transfers, but time is running out. This is perhaps the weakest group on the defense right now and it needs to be addressed before the Yellow Jackets take the field against Clemson on September 5th.

