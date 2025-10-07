Georgia Tech Makes The Top 6 For 2027 Four Star DL
Georgia Tech is in the running for a blue-chip defensive line prospect in Kadin Fife, who announced his finalists for his recruitment. His final six includes Texas A&M, Texas, Tennessee, Auburn, Louisville, and Georgia Tech. Before narrowing down his list, Fife held 23 offers from Alabama, Florida State, and Georgia as standout programs for the junior prospect.
According to 247Sports Composite, Fife is a four-star prospect, the No. 28 defensive lineman, the No. 30 player in Georgia, and the No. 243 player nationally. He’s coming off a sophomore year where he finished with 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two field goal blocks, and two punt blocks.
When you watch his tape, you see an explosive player with his 6’5 and 295-pound frame that is tough to block. He has a great first step and uses his power and strength to body offensive linemen. He is an effective run stopper capable of clogging up space and gaps and not letting running backs roam free. He is also adept at rushing the passer and creating negative plays to get the ball back to his offense. Another attribute of his that makes him special is his ability to break double teams and get to the quarterback. This clip shows it well.
How does he look on tape?
Fife already has the size and strength you look for at the position. All you see him do is dominate when he is on the field, and being able to play multiple positions on the defensive line has only made him a more well-rounded player. Now, it is just growing and developing it to be a Power 4 starter at the next level. His journey with Georgia Tech started on May 8th, when they officially extended an offer to the defensive lineman.
We have seen this year that Georgia Tech is not afraid of playing defensive linemen early. In fact, true freshmen Andre Fuller and Christian Garrett have seen the field quite a bit and have been early contributors for the Yellow Jackets. In his sophomore season, Amontrae Bradford has taken the next step and has proved he deserves to be on the field more with his play. Bradford is a great example of a player growing and developing in the Yellow Jackets program.
Georgia Tech is off to a good start in recruiting the 2027 class so far. They have two commitments in Jordan Christie and Keyon Standifer at the WR position. They’ve made several final lists for top-end recruits and continue to stick out. While the 2026 class doesn’t have the same muster as the 2025 class, expect Georgia Tech to remain active towards the end of the recruiting cycle and be a factor for major prospects.
Georgia Tech will get a chance to see Fife up close in person. Fife will be on the Flats this weekend when they host Virginia Tech. It wil be a great opportunity to show Fife life in the ACC and how young players see the field a good bit as a Yellow Jacket under coach Key.