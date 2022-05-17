Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Offensive Lineman Anthony Miles

Georgia Tech has another offer out to an out of state offensive lineman

Georgia Tech sent out one offer last week to a lineman from the state of Alabama, Mason Myers, and this past week, they have another one sent out. Anthony Miles is a 6-5 285 LBS lineman that plays at Ramsay High School in the state of Alabama and he has been getting noticed by more schools, including a few SEC schools.

Miles picked up an offer from Georgia Tech this past week.

Miles has been on the radar of some other schools before the Yellow Jackets offered, so they will have some catching up to do in this recruitment. Other offers for Miles include Indiana, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State, among others. Being from the state of Alabama, Miles is probably going to hope to land an offer from either Alabama or Auburn at some point this summer.

Under new offensive coordinator Chip Long, Georgia Tech is going to make the offensive line a priority, as they are going to try and be a more physical offense upfront. Look for the Yellow Jackets to covet size and physicality above everything else when it comes to offensive lineman.

