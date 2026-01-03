Georgia Tech OL Harrison Moore Enters The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is up and running and while every team is taking hits to their roster, Georgia Tech has been taking quite a few of them. The latest one is starting offensive lineman Harrison Moore, who announced on social media this evening that he is going to be entering the transfer portal. Moore started eight games this season at center and played a total of 682 snaps according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Moore finished with an overall grade of 63.6, with a 68.4 grade in pass blocking and a 65.5 in run blocking.

On the offensive line, Georgia Tech is going to have some new faces up front next season. Allen Mogridge is back to coach this group after Geep Wade left for Nebraska. With Moore gone and Keylan Rutledge and Joe Fusile out of eligibility, the Yellow Jackets are going to have three new starters on the interior.

Moore is the fourth Georgia Tech offensive lineman to enter the portal, joining Tana Alo-Tupuola, Benjamin Galloway, and Peyton Joseph.

New offensive coordinator

Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and co-offensive coordinator George Godsey during practice at Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Georgia Tech has a lot of roster things to figure out, they did figure out one piece of the puzzle today with the hire of former Georgia Tech quarterback and current Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach George Godsey as the new offensive coordinator.

As a quarterback at Georgia Tech from 1998-01, Godsey set the program record for career completion percentage (63.3) and ranked second in career pass efficiency rating (143.64). The rating is also the fifth-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference annals. As a senior in 2001, Godsey set a Georgia Tech record with 249 completions. He is third all-time at the school with 41 touchdown passes, fourth with 6,137 yards and 484 completions and fifth in attempts (765).



The Tampa native concluded his career in the top 20 in ACC history in career passing yards (15th) and total offense (19th). Godsey garnered All-ACC Second Team honors in 2000 and was an all-conference academic selection in 2001.

Godsey last coached in college at UCF from 2004-2010, alongside current Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key. Began his coaching career as a graduate assistant (2004) before being promoted to quarterbacks coach (2005-08) and then moving to running backs coach in 2009. Central Florida played in three bowl games and won two conference titles during Godsey's tenure.

After his stint at UCF, Godsey has been in the NFL, working with the New England Patriots (2011-2014), Houston Texans (2014-2016), Detroit (2017-2018), Miami (2019-2021), and most recently with the Baltimore Ravens as the tight ends coach.

The only years that Godsey has experience as a play-caller in either the NFL or college is the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Houston Texans. In 2015, the Texans became the first NFL team since 1950 to make the playoffs with four different starting QBs winning at least one regular-season game. WR DeAndre Hopkins finished third in the NFL with 1,521 receiving yards, while his 11 receiving TDs tied for seventh.

In 2016, Houston won the AFC South and an AFC Wild Card game against Oakland in QB Brock Osweiler's first full season as an NFL starter. Houston finished with the league's eighth-best rushing attack (116.2 ypg).

Godsey was a defensive assistant with the Lions in 2017 before becoming the quarterbacks coach in 2018. He coached tight ends with the Dolphins and the Ravens.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the rest of the offensive staff. Will Godsey also coach tight ends or another position as well as being the play caller? Will Chris Weinke remain on staff? Georgia Tech has reportedly hired TCU running backs coach Jimmy Smith to take the same position on the staff. Brent Key has already announced that Allan Mogridge is going to be taking over as the offensive line coach.

There is a lot of work to do for Godsey as the offensive coordinator. Georgia Tech has questions at quarterback, wide receiver, and up front, not to mention that the transfer portal is open.

More Georgia Tech News: