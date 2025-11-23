Georgia Tech Opens As A Big Underdog in Rivalry Matchup With No. 4 Georgia
With a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game, Georgia Tech came out flat, fell behind 28-0, and could not catch up vs Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets were playing their biggest game in years and far too many times, it looked like the moment was just too big for them.
Now, making the ACC Championship game is going to be nearly impossible, and with that, Georgia Tech's college football playoff hopes. Not too long ago, Georgia Tech was 8-0 and looking like a sure bet to make the ACC Championship.
Now Georgia Tech turns to their rivalry matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 4 in the country and 10-1 heading into this game. Georgia Tech has not beaten the Bulldogs since 2016, but were painfully close last year in a 44-42 eight overtime loss.
To no surprise but Georgia Tech is going to be a big underdog in this game on Black Friday. The Bulldogs have opened as 12.5 point favorites over Georgia Tech according to Fanduel Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 59.5.
It was a disappointing outcome for Georgia Tech last night considering what was on the line in the game and the fact that it was at home. Why did the team come out flat and fall behind 28-0? Brent Key tried to answer that after the game:
"If you had a checklist, I could probably check all the boxes. I mean, we couldn't establish, you know, we couldn't run the football. Couldn't, you know, we had drops, we had poor protection. You know, we definitely got our tails whooped at the line of scrimmage. You know, penalties carried on throughout the game. And so, really absolutely everything."
Key also talked about rallying the team when they were down 28-0:
"Yeah, I mean, that's just, and that's an expectation. We got down 28 to nothing. You know, called them together at the end of the first quarter, but end of the day, and there's no justification for it. You lose a game. Loss is a loss. So, you know, they did have a, you know, play the next play mentality, and we're able to keep playing and try to cut it close. But, I mean, that's, like I said, an insurmountable deficit we put ourselves in."
Now, Georgia Tech needs a miracle in ACC play next week to somehow get to Charlotte and still have a shot at the college football playoff. Considering how everything seemed to be lining up for this program this season, this game and how they played might be hard to stomach for a bit.
Georgia Tech ends their regular season next Friday against Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET ABC).