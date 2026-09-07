What's a Legitimate Concern for Georgia Tech — and What's an Overreaction?

For the first time since 2023, Georgia Tech has started its season 0-1, and they are hoping to avoid the first 0-2 start of the Brent Key era this weekend when the Yellow Jackets host No. 20 Tennessee.

When looking at the week one result for Georgia Tech, what are some legitimate concerns from the loss, and what might be an overreaction?

Legit concern- line of scrimmage play

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a team that prides itself on being strong at the line of scrimmage, Thursday night was perhaps the most disappointing effort for the Yellow Jackets under Brent Key.

Georgia Tech's highly touted run game was silenced by Colorado, as they gained just 51 yards on 30 carries, with the longest rush of the game being 11 yards and it came from Justice Haynes. Malachi Hosley made no impact on the game, nor did Trelain Maddox.

Pro Football Focus grades are not the gospel, but anyone with a set of eyes could see that the offensive line was not having a good night on Thursday. The highest-graded player up front for the Yellow Jackets was left guard Kevin Peay Jr, who finished with a 57.0 overall grade. It was a particularly tough night for Ethan Mackenny, Jameson Riggs, and Joseph Ionata, who all finished with a grade below a 50.0, which is really poor.

Ionata and Riggs are first-time starters, but Mackenny is one of the veterans and Georgia Tech needs better play from him moving forward and things are not going to get easier against Tennessee. Key and offensive line coach Allen Mogridge have a lot to work out not just this week, but the rest of this season.

Moving over the defensive side, it was not quite as dire, but it was not a good performance after months of talk about how much they improved.

Georgia Tech's defense finished with a 0% run-stuff rate and while that does not all fall on the defensive line, some of it does.

The biggest worry that I have about the defensive line is that it became clear in the second half that Colorado was going to run the ball and continue running the ball and Georgia Tech could not do anything about it. The Buffaloes only averaged 3.7 yards per carry, but their ability to chew clock and get first downs in the second half when the passing game was not working was troubling.

Tennessee is going to see what happened in Thursday's game and try to replicate the rushing attack, but their passing game is going to be far better than Colorado's and there are more threats to worry about on the outside.

Despite the concerning performances on the lines of scrimmage on Thursday, Key feels this team is going to get it fixed:

"I wouldn't say concerning is the right word. Concerning to me is... concerning means you can't fix it. It can't be fixed. There were a couple of drives in the second quarter where I thought a couple of the guys on the D-line got knocked off the ball. The amount of times that we tried to make a play instead of doing our job, busted a gap. How many times did you guys see, and I'm sure the same as me, the time that we weren't down in our stance on the defensive line waiting for the call? Concerning means probably to me that it can't be fixed. I don't have a crystal ball, but I'm still bullish on this team. I'm very confident in this football team."

Overreaction- Georgia Tech's season is doomed

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets cheerleaders perform at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week one in college football always brings out the biggest overreactions. After not having football for nearly eight months, we can only judge based off what we see in the first week and the first week was not good for Georgia Tech.

It might turn out that Georgia Tech is in for a rougher season than originally anticipated, but I would caution against any overreaction.

This might not be what anyone wants to hear after a disappointing result, but the Yellow Jackets have been in this position before under Key. They have a confounding result one week and then when everyone is picking against them, they pull out a result you don't expect.

The worst loss of the Key era was a home loss to Bowling Green in 2023, and they responded by beating Miami on the road, hanks to some decision-making from Mario Cristobal. Also in 2023, Georgia Tech lost to Boston College and responded by beating a ranked North Carolina squad at home.

In 2024, Georgia Tech lost to Virginia Tech on the road and then beat an undefeated Miami squad at home, helping ruin their season.

I am not predicting a Georgia Tech win, but you don't have to look too far back to see the Yellow Jackets ability to respond.

Perhaps they won't and this season is heading for trouble, but I think it is too soon to say their season is dead. Let's see how this team responds with their backs against the wall against Tennessee this Saturday.