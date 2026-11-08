It's going to take more than Brent Key being pissed off to get Georgia Tech fixed

Georgia Tech is in the midst of a 2-7 season, and things continue to just spiral out of control for the Yellow Jackets. The latest was another blowout loss, as Louisville came into Atlanta and did whatever they wanted against the Yellow Jackets in a 44-17 win. With Clemson, Wake Forest, and Georgia still on deck to finish the season, there is a real chance that Georgia Tech is going to finish the year 2-10 and have their worst season since 1994 and one of the worst in the history of the program.

Key was fired up after the loss to the Cardinals and called his teams performance embarrassing, as well as saying he was pissed off at how things look:

"I am damn pissed off. Damn pissed off. The way we coach, the way we play, it's embarrassing. It's a joke. Starts with me. I know what the questions are when they come. Yeah, we're putting everything into winning games. Don't think for a second planning has not already begun on making this thing the program that our fans, our players, our boosters, administration and our alumni damn deserve.

And I told the team the same thing. So I'm not yelling at one person in there. I'm not. But I am pissed off. Not that I haven't been for a long time, guys. But it's. So, our fans deserve better. Yellow Jacket Nation deserves better. Everybody that wore the white and gold deserves better."

Worth the listen: A fired up Brent Key speaks after Georgia Tech’s 44-17 loss against Louisville. pic.twitter.com/BG5zAwWZF7 — Jared Halus (@JaredHalusCFB) November 8, 2026

This is not the first time that Key has said something similar after a loss. Most of the games that Georgia Tech has played in this season have not been close, especially lately and Key has had to answer for how his team is playing.

The thing is, it is going to take a lot more than Brent Key being pissed off if he wants to get his alma mater back on track.

Timing is everything

There have been complaints from Georgia Tech fans about the two coordinators, George Godsey and Jason Semore, all season, but it has been amplified in recent weeks. The Yellow Jackets cannot stop anyone and the offense has not scored more than 28 points against an FBS opponent this season.

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But even with the disastrous results on the field, Key has cautioned against making emotional decisions and making a change just for the sake of making a change. Does this mean that changes are coming tomorrow or before the Yellow Jackets face Clemson next Saturday? Perhaps not. When talking after the game, Key talked about the timing of everything and what he is focused on right now:

"I'm not going to say I can give you the politically correct answer. Timing. is right in that, I don't want to say too many things, the wrong thing or too many things, but look, to be able to work towards putting game plans together, but also working on what this program needs, right, to put your finger on it. And look, I meet with players all the time. That's part of what we do. And that's my job. My job is to establish the culture of the team and the accountability in the team, to maintain the discipline of the team, okay? And then everyone else's job is to follow along with that, right, follow in line."

Key did mention that losing the veteran leadership from last season's team is something he thinks is holding this team back:

"Huge. And I've said that before, that there was 26 seniors and those were really your leadership group. High percentage of the team were freshmen last year and are sophomores now. The guys that do care about the culture, and they were young. They were freshmen last year. So, yes, that does definitely have something to do with it. Again, like I said, it's never any one thing. It's never two things, all right? There's things that continue to, you know, pile up and, you know, that's part of it. But at the end today, our job is to build leaders, all right? Build leadership in the locker room and put guys in position to lead, and then they've got to take that and run with it."

But the problem is is that the person who replaced all of those players was the head coach. The coaching staff and the roster was put together by Key this offseason and he has nobody but himself to blame for how things are going.

I wrote a couple of weeks ago that Georgia Tech is in this position because of the mistakes he made this offseason when it came to coaching hires and roster building. When asked after the loss last night whether if he made hires and roster decisions too quickly, Key maintained that he knew what the problems were:

"The first thing to work to change something is to dig in and figure out the root problem. Because when things like this occur, it's very easy to say. The first thing is, root problem. The first thing is, well, why? Why does this happen? And then to be put on the spot, it's very easy for somebody to just say something. Well, now that becomes the gospel. To do the due diligence and to do it the right way, you can't succumb to an easy answer. You've got to dig into this and really find out why. Because when there's a commitment to change something, you've got to get all the information.

Look, I've been meeting with players and staff. nonstop really for a long time to figure out what the issues are. A lot of times they're not just blindly in front of you. That's why I said I have a pretty good grasp of what the issues are. But that's some of it. Yeah, definitely. I'm never going to sit up here and make an excuse. I'm going to take the bullets for all of it. That's my job. That's what a head coach does. That's what a leader does. But how do things spin so 180 so quick? There's factors that go into it."

When your team is performing the way that Georgia Tech is performing, talking about how pissed off you are after every game is going to fall on deaf ears when all of the decisions about how this program was put together this offseason trace back to the head coach. Will Brent Key get it fixed or have a chance to get it fixed?

We will know soon enough.