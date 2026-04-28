Three Remaining Georgia Tech Players Who Will Define the Season After NFL Draft Losses

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone and there were two former Georgia Tech players selected in this year's draft, while many more were able to sign undrafted free agent deals and receive rookie minicamp invites. This offseason for Georgia Tech has been about finding replacements for those players that are no longer on the roster and after a month plus of spring football, they may have found some solutions.

Here are three players that are going to define Georgia Tech's season after these NFL Draft losses.

1. QB Alberto Mendoza

Mendoza has large shoes to fill. Haynes King was one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia Tech history and his playmaking ability and leadership are not going to be easily replaced.

However, Mendoza looked strong in the spring game and I think it is safe to say that he is in all likelhood going to be the Yellow Jackets quarterback next season. He was 12-16 in the spring game and looked comfortable and on time with his decisions. He did not get to flash a lot of the dual-threat ability that he showcased at Indiana, but that will be a part of his game this fall.

Mendoza has had a good spring and garnering tons of praise from his coaches this spring, including QB coach Chris Weinke:

"I do know this, that he's a high-level thinker. He can process information, and that's what we're looking for, especially in this offense with a lot of the adjustments we're gonna have to make at the line of scrimmage with the quarterback. He, in essence, lives in this building; he loves football. I think that gives him an opportunity to have success in an offense like this. Uh, he's a gym rat. He loves the game, asks a lot of questions, and doesn't feel comfortable going to practice unless he has the answer. So elite release gets the ball out quickly and processes information."

2. WR Isaiah Fuhrman

Fuhrman was Georgia Tech's high profile addition at the receiver position in the portal this offseason and the former FCS playmaker is going to have a chance to be the leading receiver for the Yellow Jackets this season.

Georgia Tech is losing Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, Dean Patterson, Isiah Canion, and Bailey Stockton from last year's team and while Jordan Allen is back, the Yellow Jackets are going to need someone to step up to fill that void. Fuhrman is a big bodied receiver who is going to play on the outside and Georgia Tech needs him to perform this season.

3. DB Tae Harris

Georgia Tech is losing both of their starting safeties from last year's (Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels) and there is not a ton of experience back at the position. Tae Harris is one of the highest rated players to ever sign with Georgia Tech and he made plays as a true freshman and showed his talent.

With Daniels and Powell-Lee gone, Georgia Tech is going to need big years from Harris and other young players to fill those voids and he has the most talent among them. In 203 snaps last season, PFF gave Harris a 72.2 overall grade, including a 73.7 grade in coverage. I expect a big year for Harris and he will see the field plenty.