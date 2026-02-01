Georgia Tech Post Transfer Portal Review: Offensive Line

In a previous article this week, we talked about the offensive line and why it could be one of the overlooked areas that can improve the offense and I still believe that. With the additions, returners, and young guys coming in the offensive line should be a position of strength in 2026. Let’s take a look at some of the departures via graduation or the transfer portal.

“With some of the losses on the offensive line, like Keylan Rutledge, who has been a multi-All-ACC selection and an All-American, Joe Fusile, Harrison Moore (Florida), Tana Alo-Tupuola (Arizona State), Pyeton Joseph (Oklahoma), and Benjamin Galloway (Florida Atlantic), the Yellow Jackets sat in a tough spot.”

The staff acted decisively in the transfer portal, adding three important pieces:

Markell Samuel, Favour Edwin, Joseph Ionata.

Ionata is expected to compete for a starting role immediately. Edwin and Samuel add critical depth, particularly at tackle— an area that will have returning starters but will need players who can provide depth.

Malachi Carney emerged as a bright spot last season, earning All-ACC honorable mention. After transferring from South Alabama, he won the right tackle job and became one of the team’s most consistent linemen. He returns for a crucial final year.

Ethan MacKenny has steadily developed in the program and locked down the left tackle position in 2024. After flashes early in his career, he finally played with consistency, earning praise from head coach Brent Key.

The young players ooze with talent.

“Georgia Tech has former five-star offensive lineman Josh Petty, who is looking to compete for a role in 2026. He largely played special teams for the Yellow Jackets. Petty is uber talented and is 6’6, and if he continues to grow, he could be league-bound with the right development.

Jameson Riggs got a decent amount of playing time in the rotation last season. He is another who could compete and get a role. Andrew Rosinski transferred last portal cycle and could be a guy who competes for the starting right guard role. Jordan Floyd is another who has patiently waited his turn to try to carve out a role.”

To go along with the young players are Krew Moledor (true freshman), Courtney Heard (true freshman), and Courtlin Heard (true freshman). It is not likely they will suit up in 2026 for the Yellow Jackets, but if worst comes to worst, you have young, hungry players who want to prove their worth and see the field.

Then you have the young guys in Xavier Canales, Jimmy Bryson, and Kevin Peay Jr., who all redshirted this past season.

The opening will be on the interior of the offensive line at both guard spots and at center. There will likely be competitions throughout the spring and even fall camp to see who emerges at those positions. This is a position the Yellow Jackets have to get right if they want to reach their goals in 2026. Every year, head coach Brent Key has been at the helm, and they have had a great offensive line. Next fall should be the same thing with the acquisitions, youth, and experience coming to The Flats.

