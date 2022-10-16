Georgia Tech Projected to Make Bowl Game by ESPN

Bowl projections are a fun thing for fans to look at all season, but when it gets past the mid-point of the season, those projections can start to be taken more seriously.

Could Georgia Tech find themselves in a bowl game after this season? Georgia Tech Athletics

After being projected to make a bowl game for the first time last week, Georgia Tech once again found themselves in the midst of their bowl projections, this time by ESPN's Mark Schlabach. In his projections, Schlabach has the Yellow Jackets heading to Tampa Bay to play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on December 23rd.

The opponent for Georgia Tech is projected to be Liberty.

This would mark the first time that Liberty and Georgia Tech have met on the football field. Liberty is 6-1 this season under the direction of former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze and clinched bowl eligibility by beating Gardner-Webb yesterday.

Georgia Tech is 2-0 under interim head coach Brent Key and is playing with confidence. They are currently 3-3 and will need to win three more games to get to a bowl game.

Georgia Tech will take on Virginia this Thursday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Opens as a three-point favorite over Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: Linebacker mid-season report card

Georgia Tech Football: Mid-Season Defensive line report card

Georgia Tech Football: Mid-season offensive line report card

Georgia Tech Football: Updated look at the ACC Coastal standings after week seven

ACC Football: Week seven scoreboard and results

Georgia Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels resigns from position

Georgia Tech names Alabama's J Batt as its new athletic director

Georgia Tech Football: Tight end Mid-Season Report Card

ACC Football: Official Week seven game predictions