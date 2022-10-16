Georgia Tech Projected to Make Bowl Game by ESPN
Bowl projections are a fun thing for fans to look at all season, but when it gets past the mid-point of the season, those projections can start to be taken more seriously.
After being projected to make a bowl game for the first time last week, Georgia Tech once again found themselves in the midst of their bowl projections, this time by ESPN's Mark Schlabach. In his projections, Schlabach has the Yellow Jackets heading to Tampa Bay to play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on December 23rd.
The opponent for Georgia Tech is projected to be Liberty.
This would mark the first time that Liberty and Georgia Tech have met on the football field. Liberty is 6-1 this season under the direction of former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze and clinched bowl eligibility by beating Gardner-Webb yesterday.
Georgia Tech is 2-0 under interim head coach Brent Key and is playing with confidence. They are currently 3-3 and will need to win three more games to get to a bowl game.
Georgia Tech will take on Virginia this Thursday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
