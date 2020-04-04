Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team: Offensive Line

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had many college football greats come and go through Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fielding a team since 1892, the Jackets have one of the more successful programs in the history of college football - claiming four FBS national championships across four different decades.

With a rich history, we are going to break down the greatest Yellow Jackets from the past 25 years to create a Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team.

This is the fifth part in our series.

For a look at the previous parts of our series, see below.

Offensive Tackles

Andrew Gardner | 2005-2008

Andrew Gardner was a highly decorated lineman with several honors. He was named a First-Team Freshman All-America by the FWAA, was First-Team All-ACC in 2007 and 2008, a three-time ACC Lineman of the Week, selected as an honorable mention All-American by Sports Illustrated, and was named to several watch lists including the Rotary Lombardi Award in 2008.

As a senior, Gardner held the nation's then-longest consecutive start streak with 48 games - every game of his collegiate career - until undergoing a season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in early November 2008. Gardner was a key component in Tech's successful rushing game that season as the Jackets' finished top of the ACC and ranked third nationally in rushing offense.

Nat Dorsey | 2001-2003

Nat Dorsey is one of the biggest players to line up on the offensive front for Georgia Tech in the past two decades. Before foregoing his senior year to enter the NFL draft, he clocked in at 6'6, 330-pounds. He was a three-year starter and two-time All-ACC selection.

As a true freshman, Dorsey had almost an immediate starting role at Tech with his size - he made the starting lineup after the fourth game of the season. He was the first freshman to be named First-Team All-ACC since North Carolina cornerback Dré Bly in 1996. He was also named First-Team Freshman All-America by Sporting News.

Honorable Mention: Chris Brown | 1997-2000

Offensive Guards

Shaq Mason | 2011-2014

Shaq Mason was another highly decorated offensive lineman at Georgia Tech and earned numerous honors throughout his his four-year collegiate career. He played in 11 games as a true freshman before taking on a starting role in the 2011 Hyundai Sun Bowl. As a sophomore, he started 12 of 14 games and was a key cog in the Jackets leading the ACC in rushing offense and ranking fourth nationally.

Mason would remain the starter for his junior and senior seasons. He continued to be a pivotal part on the offensive line as the Jackets maintained one of the top rushing offenses. As a junior, Mason earned conference Lineman of the Week for two consecutive weeks and was selected First-Team All-ACC in 2013.

His senior season, Mason was named First-Team All-America by USA Today. He was also a three-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week and First-Team All-ACC that year.

Parker Braun | 2016-2018

Parker Braun had a successful tenure with the Jackets before heading to Texas as a grad-transfer. He started 32 or 36 games and led an offensive line that ranked top 10 nationally in rushing all three years. He was named a Freshman All-America by Campus Insiders and Sports on Earth, and was 1 of 24 selected to ESPN's True Freshman All-America team. Braun earned First-Team All-ACC and established himself as one of the nation’s best interior offensive linemen following his sophomore season. He capped his junior year with additional All-ACC honors and became the third Yellow Jacket to be named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week as many as four times in a career.

Honorable Mention: Brent Key | 1997-2000

Center

Hugh Reilly | 2001-2003

Hugh Reilly played every offensive snap in 34 of his 39 career starts and started every game of his three-year career at Tech. Originally played as a right guard his redshirt sophomore season, Reilly moved to center in 2002. He was selected to play in the 2004 Hula Bowl Maui and The Villages Gridiron Classic all-star game in Orlando, Fla. As a senior, he was one of six finalists for the Dave Rimington Trophy which recognizes the nation’s best center. Reilly also earned First-Team All-ACC honors as well as being named a Second-Team All-America by Sports Illustrated.

Honorable Mention: David Schmidgall | 2000-2001

