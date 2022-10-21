ACC Football: Official Week Eight Game Predictions in the ACC

October is nearly over and the ACC Atlantic is set to be determined (probably) this weekend. Syracuse has been the surprise of the ACC so far, but they will face their biggest test yet this weekend on the road against Clemson.

Clemson has looked like the best team in the ACC by a good margin so far this season, but they will have to clear one more hurdle before they can start planning their trip to Charlotte. The Tigers might not be a perfect team, but they are the most consistent in the ACC every week and look the part of a team looking to get back to the college football playoff.

Elsewhere in the ACC, Miami will try to stay alive in the ACC Coastal race against a Duke team that has lost three of its last four games, Boston College will try to pull an upset over Wake Forest, and Scott Satterfield tries to quiet the hot seat talk for another week as Louisville takes on Pittsburgh.

So who comes out on top this week in the ACC?

Duke At Miami (-9)

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has started to play better in recent weeks Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Miami found a way to snap its three-game losing skid and beat Virginia Tech on the road. Tyler Van Dyke has started to play better and Colbie Young has emerged as a threat on the outside, which Miami sorely needed.

Duke started off hot this season but has been unable to close out games and is coming off two close losses vs Georgia Tech and North Carolina. Riley Leonard was fantastic running the ball against North Carolina and might have to have a big game for Duke to pull the upset on the road.

I think there is a chance Duke can pull this off, but I like Miami to win this one at home.

Final Score: Miami 34, Duke 23

Syracuse At Clemson (-13.5)

Clemson will welcome Syracuse to Death Valley and the winner will have the inside track to get to the ACC Championship game. This is a huge test for Syracuse, who while unbeaten, has had the benefit of playing teams like UConn and Wagner on their schedule.

Clemson has wins over Wake Forest, NC State, and Florida State over the last few weeks. This team appears poised to make a run at the college football playoff and the difference this year has been how much better D.J. Uiagalelei has played. The Clemson quarterback is improving each week but will face a stiff test from a formidable Syracuse secondary.

Syracuse has been a great story and will keep this close in the first half. Clemson has too much talent and will pull away to cover in the 2nd half.

Final Score: Clemson 37, Syracuse 20

Boston College At Wake Forest (-20.5)

Wake Forest's Sam Hartman has been one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC this season Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest is back in action this week and will face a struggling Boston College team at home. The Demon Deacons are hoping to keep winning and with a couple of Clemson stumbles (unlikely, but possible), this team could win the Atlantic division again.

The Wake Forest defense has been improved since last season, but they will have to find a way to stop Boston College receiver Zay Flowers, who might be the best wideout in the conference.

At the end of the day, Wake Forest has one of the best passing attacks in the country and win comfortably this weekend.

Final Score: Wake Forest 45, Boston College 21

Pittsburgh At Louisville (-2.5)

Pittsburgh has one of the best rushing attacks in the ACC this season Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Both of these teams had a bye week and will begin critical stretches in their seasons. Pitt, despite the loss to Georgia Tech, is still alive in the Coastal race and needs this win heading into the matchup with North Carolina next week.

Louisville won its last game against Virginia without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham, but Cunningham is expected to be back for this game and Louisville needs this win or the hot seat talk for Scott Satterfield is only going to get louder.

I like Pitt to go on the road and get the win this week. Their running game will be too much for the Cardinals at home.

Final Score: Pittsburgh 24, Louisville 20

