Know Your Opponent: Looking at Virginia's Defense Ahead of Tonight's Matchup

In terms of total defense, Virginia is ranking better now than it did a year ago. Last season, the Cavaliers finished with the 121st-ranked total defense, including the 123rd-ranked rushing defense. One of the top priorities for Tony Elliott when he got the Virginia job was getting that defense and in some ways, that has happened.

With that being said, the rushing defense for Virginia is still not great. They are 12th in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game and that is also 89th in the country. The passing defense has been the strength of the defense and ranks sixth in the ACC and 42nd in the country.

Aaron Faumui is second on the Virginia defense with 3.5 sacks Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line will likely look like Kam Butler, Jahmeer Carter, and Ben Smiley. Another guy to watch is Aaron Faumui, who actually is second on the team with 3.5 sacks. Virginia is eighth in the ACC in sacks this year.

The linebacker group is led by one of the ACC's best in Nick Jackson. Jackson has 62 tackles, two sacks, and two pass deflections. Josh Ahern and Chico Bennett Jr are the other guys to watch this week at the position. Ahern has 26 tackles this season

Fentrell Cypress and Anthony Johnson are two of the cornerbacks to watch out for, as is the safety tandem of Antonio Clary and Lex Long. Jonas Sanker is a guy that does a lot for the Virginia defense on the back end and is second on the team in tackles with 45. He also has an interception this season.

Anthony Johnson has been one of the ACC's best cornerbacks this season Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Overall, this defense has two really good playmakers and possible All-ACC selections with Jackson and Johnson.

I would expect Georgia Tech to come out and run the ball on this Virginia front. Yellow Jackets running back Hassan Hall has started to take over in the backfield and become the team's leading back in the last two games. I think he will have a ton of carries in this game. If Jeff Sims is still banged up, his effectiveness as a runner will be diminished and that is something to watch for with Georgia Tech's rushing attack.

The Yellow Jackets need to cash in any red-zone opportunities, as that has been a problem for the team this season. I think the matchup with Georgia Tech's receiving options is one that works in favor of Virginia, but that does not mean that Georgia Tech should not take shots.

Field position and time of possession are going to be critical for the Yellow Jackets. I think Georgia Tech can have success on offense, but the offensive line and running backs will largely determine that.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Three players poised for a big second half of the season

Georgia Tech's Brent Key is not taking Virginia lightly, despite their record

Georgia Tech Men's basketball picked to finish last in the ACC Preaseason poll

Georgia Tech releases depth chart for matchup with Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: Midseason special teams report card

Georgia Tech Football: Midseason report for the secondary

Georgia Tech Volleyball is back in AVCA top ten

Everything from Brent Keys' press conference ahead of the game vs Virginia

ACC Basketball: Three ACC teams in initial AP Top 25

Georgia Tech Football: Game time vs Florida State announced