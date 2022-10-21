Georgia Tech's Offense Sputters in 16-9 Loss to Virginia

Tonight was a big clash between ACC Coastal rivals Georgia Tech and Virginia. Both teams came into this game needing this win for different reasons. The Yellow Jackets were looking to get to 3-0 under interim head coach Brent Key and not only move closer to bowl eligibility, but stay alive in the crazy ACC Coastal race.

Here is the complete game summary from tonight's game from Atlanta.

1st Quarter

Virginia won the coin toss and decided to defer to the second half. Georgia Tech would get the ball and the offense would get a chance to draw first blood tonight against the Cavaliers.

Quarterback Jeff Sims hit his first two passes, but a false start on 3rd and 1 pushed Georgia Tech back, and then Sims's pass was incomplete on 3rd and 6 and the Yellow Jackets would have to punt.

Virginia took over on its own 42-yard line for their first drive of the game. The Cavaliers were faced with their own 3rd and short to start the game and after Virginia picked up the 1st down, it appeared that the running back fumbled the ball and the Yellow Jackets would get the ball back. After a review, Georgia Tech would get the ball back for the offense. Trenilyas Tatum forced the fumble and Brooks would recover.

Sims would hit Malachi Carter on third down on the next drive for a big gain and would get into Virginia territory for the first time in the game. Dontae Smith would enter the game and have some nice runs in place of Hassan Hall, who got the start again. After a nice drive, Georgia Tech faced a 3rd down and goal from the eight-yard line and Sims would give the ball right back to Virginia with an interception in the endzone. Tech has been a good team in terms of not turning the ball over and it was a killer play that destroyed the drive.

However, the Georgia Tech defense would strike right back and the defense would put points on the board. Brooks would pick off a pass from Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong and take it back for a touchdown to put the Yellow Jackets up 6-0 after a missed extra point. The defense forced two turnovers in the first two drives of the game and continued their good play from the previous three weeks.

Georgia Tech safety LaMiles Brooks played well in the first quarter for the Yellow Jackets Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

However, Virginia would strike back on the next drive. Armstrong would hit Lavel Davis Jr for a big play and then Tech would be called for two pass interference penalties to set them up in the red zone. Armstrong would keep it and score from the one-yard line and UVA would take the lead 7-6 with 2:01 left in the 1st quarter.

Georgia Tech would start its third drive from its own 25-yard line.

Sims would hit Nate McCollum for a nice gain on the first play of the drive, but the Yellow Jackets would go backward after that. Sims would be sacked on 3rd down and Tech would have to punt.

2nd Quarter

UVA would get the ball back and would benefit from a questionable roughing the passer call that would give them a fresh set of downs. The very next play, Armstrong would throw an interception to Zamari Walton and the Yellow Jackets would have their third forced turnover of the 1st half.

Tech would take over and would pick up a first down on a scramble from Sims. On the next play, Sims once again ran the ball, but this time he appeared to give the ball back to Virginia with a fumble, but after a review, Sims was ruled down and Georgia Tech would keep the ball.

However, they would not keep it long. Tech's offense would once again stall out and they would be forced to punt again.

The Yellow Jackets would force another three and out from the UVA offense. Charlie Thomas and Brooks would make a pair of excellent open-field tackles on the drive.

After a holding call on the punt, Georgia Tech would take over on its own 28-yard line.

It would be another three-and-out for the Yellow Jackets on their next drive, but it should be pointed out there was a terrible no-call on what looked to be pass interference on the UVA defense on a deep pass attempt to Leo Blackburn. Brent Key was visibly upset on the sideline and rightfully so.

UVA would take over on its 31-yard line to start its next drive.

It would be a quick scoring drive for the UVA offense. Armstrong would hit three big passes and Dontayvion Wicks would make a number of Georgia Tech defender miss and score a touchdown. The Cavaliers would miss the extra point and it would be 13-6 UVA. It was a terrible tackling and defensive effort on the series.

A big development would be on the next drive when Sims did not return at quarterback. Backup quarterback Zach Gibson entered the game and it was apparent right off how much the offense missed the scrambling ability and athleticism of Sims. The line could not protect for Gibson and the Yellow Jackets would be forced to punt.

Georgia Tech could not overcome the loss of starting quarterback Jeff Sims Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

UVA would take over on their own 45-yard line.

After a fourth down conversion, the Cavaliers would be forced to attempt a field goal with nearly a minute left in the first half. The kick would be no good and Tech would get the ball back with 1:16 left and a chance to put points on the board before halftime

Gibson would find McCollum for a big gain on the first play of the drive and Tech would get the ball all the way down to the red zone a few plays later. The drive would stall out though and a field goal attempt would be the end result of the drive. Gavin Stewart nailed the kick and cut the lead to 13-9.

That would be the end of the first half for the Yellow Jackets. The stats would be pretty similar for both teams. UVA outgained Tech 184-160. Tech would average 3.9 yards per play in the 1st half compared to Virginia's 5.6. Georgia Tech gave up three sacks in the first half, while Virginia did not give up any. Virginia would have three turnovers and Tech would have one.

3rd quarter

The Cavaliers would get the ball to start the second half and they would have two big plays to start the drive. Armstrong would have a first-down scramble and then would find Keytaon Thompson for a big pass play. However, a block in the back would be called on the pass to Thompson and the Cavaliers would have to be moved back ten yards.

The Yellow Jackets would hold on and get a stop and force a punt and get the ball back at their own seven-yard line.

Gibson would remain the quarterback and Georgia Tech would go three and out again. The running game with Hall in the backfield could not get any push on the short drive.

The Cavaliers would get the ball at midfield after a nice punt return.

It would not be a very eventful drive for the Cavaliers, as the Georgia Tech defense had settled in. After a first-down completion, UVA would throw two incompletions and be forced to punt again.

After another stellar punt from UVA, Georgia Tech would take over at its own four-yard line. Gibson would make a critical error and fumble the ball and give it back to Virginia near the end zone.

The defense would once again make a stand and with the help of a false start penalty, would force Virginia to kick a field goal. The Cavaliers would make the kick and extend the lead to 16-9.

Another touchback from Virginia meant Georgia Tech would take over at its own 25-yard line.

It would be another three and out for the Yellow Jackets, however. Two incomplete passes and a short run from Hall would end the drive and the ball would go back to Virginia.

At this point in the game, Gibson was 3-11 for 47 yards.

Georgia Tech backup quarterback Zach Gibson would struggle against Virginia Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia would get the ball back and after a first-down scramble from Armstrong, Wicks would make another big catch down the sideline and set the Cavaliers with a short field to score. Some miscues on the next couple of plays would move Virginia back and then they would miss another field goal to try to keep the score 16-9. It was another win for the defense and a missed opportunity for Virginia to make it a two-score game.

Georgia Tech would get the ball back and could not move the ball again and would be forced to punt. The offensive line could not protect Gibson and the Yellow Jackets could not run the ball at all.

UVA would get the ball back and after a nice gain that got them a first down, the third quarter ended with the Cavaliers leading the game 16-9 still.

4th Quarter:

Virginia would have a third and short at the beginning of the quarter, but a great tackle by Charlie Thomas forced a fourth down. Virginia would go for it, but Armstrong's pass would fall incomplete. Another big stop for the defense meant that Georgia Tech's offense would be given another chance.

However, Tech would do nothing with the opportunity and would have another three and out and Gibson was sacked on the third down play. The offense just could not get anything going and at this point in the game, only had 164 yards, which is just putrid.

Georgia Tech's defense came up with several big stops during the second half Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia would get the ball back and have an opportunity to probably put the game away with a scoring drive. A false start penalty would back them up at the start of the drive and they would not be able to do anything with it.

Then, Georgia Tech made a potentially game-changing play on special teams with a blocked punt and the Yellow Jackets would get the ball back in Virginia territory.

The offense would do nothing with that opportunity, a theme in the second half. Gibson took a deep shot to Blackburn that was incomplete and then threw another incomplete pass before getting sacked on third down. This was an incredibly frustrating offensive performance to watch, no matter the quarterback situation.

The offense would get a chance to redeem itself after another stop by the defense. They would have to start at their own seven-yard line and have to drive 93 yards to try and have an opportunity to tie the game.

The Yellow Jackets would go three-and-out, but a leaping penalty called on Virginia on the attempted punt gave the Yellow Jackets an automatic first down.

Gibson would finally hit a rhythm on this drive with back-to-back gains to Malachi Carter. Penalties would kill the drive, as would Virginia's eighth sack of the game that forced a 4th and 11. Gibson's pass would fall incomplete and Virginia would take over on downs, but Georgia Tech would still have all three timeouts.

The defense would force a three and out and the offense would get another shot at trying to put together a drive to tie it up.

Georgia Tech would hit a pass play, but with the clock going, the offense decided not to spike it. Gibson snapped it for one more play and ran out of bounds as time expired.

That kind of play just can't happen and the entire offense has to have more awareness.

It was a tough way to lose, but Georgia Tech was frankly lucky to even have an opportunity.

Georgia Tech is back in action next week against Florida State at 12:00 p.m on ACC Network.

