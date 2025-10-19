Georgia Tech Ranks In The Top 10 In The AP Poll For The First Time In Nearly Two Decades
Georgia Tech moves up in the rankings to its highest in nearly two decades. The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 7 in the country, its highest since 2009. The Yellow Jackets made more history on Saturday, jumping out to their first 7-0 start since 1966. The Yellow Jackets benefited from handling business against Duke and also a lot of chaos in the top 10 and from teams that were ranked above them who struggled.
Georgia Tech sits in the driver's seat of its own destiny moving forward after jumping out to a 4-0 start in conference play. They have Syracuse, NC State, Boston College, and Pittsburgh remaining in ACC play. Two of the four games will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium, which continues to be a home-field advantage for the Yellow Jackets, as the fan support is at an all-time high.
Haynes King was once again magnificent and put together another 200-yard passing and 100-yard rushing performance of the season. His rushing touchdown iced the game against Duke as he broke free for a 27-yard touchdown. The Yellow Jackets defense was also superb, having its best performance defending the run this season, holding the Blue Devils to just 68 yards on the ground. Georgia Tech was also phenomenal in their red zone defense, making Duke go 3-5 in the red area, and struggling to get touchdowns as they made it deep into Yellow Jackets territory. The most impressive was when the defense forced a field goal when the ball was on the one yard, and it was first and goal. Jordan Van Den Berg and the defense continued to create great push and didn’t allow any openings that forced the field goal. It came at a critical stretch of the game at the beginning of the second half, with Duke having a large amount of momentum. Georgia Tech also forced a fumble on the opening possession of the game on the goal line, which resulted in its longest fumble return in program history when Omar Daniels returned it for 95 yards to give the Yellow Jackets an early 7-0 lead. Without elite defensive play in the red zone, Georgia Tech doesn’t win the game.
Goaline Defense
Head coach Brent Key talked about the goal line stands and how massive it was in the win over Duke.
“I mean, goodness gracious, it was what ten points, ten points off the board for them, and you know seven for us so that's a it's a massive swing, you know the flow of the game's going like that, we got seven out of it but defense right back on the field. No, it was really big. It was really big. This game was a big situational football game. You know, when you get this part of the year, and games are close, they're going to be situational ball. I thought the defense did a really nice job down on the goal line,” said Key.
“You know, we got the fumble on the one. You know, later on, we had a really big stop held him with a field goal down there, even after a delay game penalty. We're trying to move the linebacker, trying to move the D-Lineman, over and slaps them on the hind end, and you know now a sudden it's mimicking the clap, so not intentional, but yet it was a penalty, and that could a hurt, but I believe they bowed their necks back right there. I thought JJ played well inside, and then I thought the pass rush was, it was, you know much continued being much improved last two weeks we're making major steps and progress throughout."
With the win, Georgia Tech will look to continue the stellar play this week in a home bout with the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.
