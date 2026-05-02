Georgia Tech RB Commit Moonie Gipson Details Why He Became A Yellow Jacket

Georgia Tech has a major recruiting day and will win on Friday with a number of players committed to play for the Yellow Jackets. One of the biggest was four-star running back Moonie Gipson, who is one of the best running backs in the country. Gipson plays for Kell High School and is coached by former Georgia Tech star running back Jonathan Dwyer.

“This just felt right for me and my family to be here close to home. I’m going to get a great degree and turn the city up… honestly, it made too much sense. I’m really excited to be a Yellow Jacket," said Gipson.

His relationship with running backs coach Jimmy Smith also played a factor.

“He’s recruited me since my freshman year… he offered me at Arkansas, he offered me at TCU… he’s never let up. He (Coach Smith) definitely played a big factor in me choosing Tech,” said Gipson.

Former Georgia Tech great Jonathan Dwyer is his current running back coach at Kell High School and gave an in-depth answer about how much he has grown as a player and his best attributes.

“Of the field you're just getting a kid who's just grown up, I would just say, just from a maturity standpoint. The kid that Mooney is, mean, the young man that he is now compared to what he was three years ago when he was a 14-year-old freshman coming in, it's two different people. A freshman that came in who was, I would guess, very, very confident, but needed guidance and maturity. And he's grown up so much since then, from the standpoint of just how he carries himself,” said Jonathan Dwyer.

For Gipson, he exudes leadership and is one of the most complete backs of this class.

“How he interacts with people, how he leads, how he talks. He's just very, very prepared for this moment of taking that next step of going to college and being a student first and an athlete second. He's one of the funniest kids I've ever coached. He likes to joke around, but he's very serious about his business. And when it's time to lock in, he's ready to lock in. As a player, what you see on tape is what you see on tape. He's evolved his game. I mean, you've seen him play since his freshman year until now. He's a totally different player from what he was two years ago. You talk about a kid who came in who just knew how just to run the ball. Now you have a guy who could do everything on all three phases of third down. He could pass block, he can run block, and he could catch the ball in the backfield. He can run routes even though we don't have him do that, but he's capable of doing it. And he'll be able to show that more at the next level with the offense that Coach Godsey’s got going on,” said Dwyer.

“He's just evolved his game from a standpoint of just being a complete player. The one thing that he came in with was vision. Vision was probably his biggest upside, as he saw things that some people just can't see. I would see the things that he saw, but I never saw a kid that young see the game slow down the way I saw it as well. So, being a running back as well, seeing the things that he can do. So that's probably his biggest quality is his vision, and he's gotten faster, he's gotten bigger. He's transformed his body so that he looks like a young man. He's explosive, he's got top-end speed, as I said, he could do it all, man. His game translates so much more than all the other guys in his class to the NFL, more than a lot of other people. But some people don't see that, but I see that and Coach Key sees that as well.”

So what differentiates Gipson from the rest. It is his abiluity to challenge his coaches. Not in a defiant way, but helping them become better at their craft. Gipson wants to be great and one of the best to ever do it. He certainly has those qualities and is a back that can get it done. He is not ordinary and will never ever settle for mediocrity.

“He wants to be coached. He wants to be pushed. He wants to be challenged every single day. And he's made me a better coach from the aspect of just like, I'm trying to find ways each and every day to challenge him and make him a better player. He wants that. He wants me to push him. He wants me and Coach Booker to constantly challenge him each and every day on everything he has to do, whether it is off the field, whether it's about becoming a leader, or whether it is about making sure he's locked in at school, and he is a phenomenal student as well. So I think that's probably just my interactions with him on a daily basis is probably one of the best qualities about him,” said Dwyer.

Two months ago, we talked about a few targets that could define the recruiting class for the Yellow Jackets, and Gipson was one of them. Georgia Tech has hit on an in-state target and

“This would be a home run for the Yellow Jackets. Don’t get caught up in the stars and the hype when it comes to this young man. The three-star rating doesn’t do him justice. He is an explosive ball carrier who can get north and south quickly. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and be a receiver. Most importantly, he can be a bell cow for an offense and carry the ball 20-25 times a game and not tire out. He would come at a perfect time for the Yellow Jackets, with them likely losing at least two key running backs on the roster this year. He could come in and compete for a job. Gispon is a versatile back who can do it all. He is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on June 12-14.”

Gipson certainly is one of the best gets for the 2027 cycle, so far, for the Yellow Jackets. They have other needs, but are setting the tone of what this cycle can become, and that is back to what head coach Brent Key established in the 2025 cycle, which was a top 25 class.

