Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs Duke
It is finally game week again for Georgia Tech and they will face a challenge this week at home. Manny Diaz and Duke come into this game undefeated and this is the first time that Duke has started a season 5-0 since 1994. There is a lot of excitement with their program and they will be fired up to try and reach 6-0. The Yellow Jackets were off this week and they will start a big month of October with a big ACC matchup.
While the two teams did not face off last year, they are plenty familiar with each other. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 54-35 and the Yellow Jackets have won the last three meetings, including the last two in Atlanta. The last time that Duke beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta was 2018. Brent Key did get a win vs Duke while he was the interim coach in 2022.
Ahead of the matchup on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets released their depth chart.
Position
Starter
Backup
Quarterback
Haynes King
Zach Pyron
Running Back
Jamal Haynes
Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Trelain Maddox
Wide Receiver
Eric Singleton Jr
Abdul Janneh
Wide Receiver
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton
Wide Receiver
Chase Lane
Leo Blackburn
Tight End
Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes
Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham
Left Tackle
Jordan Brown or Corey Robinson
Ethan Mackenny
Left Guard
Joe Fusile
Harrison Moore
Center
Weston Franklin
Tana Alo-Tupuola
Right Guard
Keylan Rutledge
Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs
Right Tackle
Jordan Williams
Benjamin Galloway
Position
Starter
Backup
End
Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen
Jordan Boyd
Nose
Zeek Biggers
Jordan van den Berg or Jason Moore
Tackle
Makius Scott
Thomas Gore or Horace Lockett
Rush
Romello Height or Kevin Harris
Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
E.J. Lightsey
Linebacker
Trenilyas Tatum
Tah'j Butler
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Zachary Tobe
Free Safety
LaMiles Brooks
Taye Seymore
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Jayden Davis
Cornerback
Warren Burrell
Syeed Gibbs
Nickleback
Rodney Shelley or Omar Daniels
Nehemiah Chandler
Position
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Aidan Birr
James Whatley
Punter
David Shanahan
James Whatley
Long Snapper
Henry Freer
Joseph Stoever