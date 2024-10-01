All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs Duke

Georgia Tech faces Duke this Saturday night and today they released their depth chart for the game

Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

It is finally game week again for Georgia Tech and they will face a challenge this week at home. Manny Diaz and Duke come into this game undefeated and this is the first time that Duke has started a season 5-0 since 1994. There is a lot of excitement with their program and they will be fired up to try and reach 6-0. The Yellow Jackets were off this week and they will start a big month of October with a big ACC matchup.

While the two teams did not face off last year, they are plenty familiar with each other. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 54-35 and the Yellow Jackets have won the last three meetings, including the last two in Atlanta. The last time that Duke beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta was 2018. Brent Key did get a win vs Duke while he was the interim coach in 2022.

Ahead of the matchup on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets released their depth chart.

Position

Starter

Backup

Quarterback

Haynes King

Zach Pyron

Running Back

Jamal Haynes

Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Trelain Maddox

Wide Receiver

Eric Singleton Jr

Abdul Janneh

Wide Receiver

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton

Wide Receiver

Chase Lane

Leo Blackburn

Tight End

Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes

Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham

Left Tackle

Jordan Brown or Corey Robinson

Ethan Mackenny

Left Guard

Joe Fusile

Harrison Moore

Center

Weston Franklin

Tana Alo-Tupuola

Right Guard

Keylan Rutledge

Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs

Right Tackle

Jordan Williams

Benjamin Galloway

Position

Starter

Backup

End

Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen

Jordan Boyd

Nose

Zeek Biggers

Jordan van den Berg or Jason Moore

Tackle

Makius Scott

Thomas Gore or Horace Lockett

Rush

Romello Height or Kevin Harris

Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

E.J. Lightsey

Linebacker

Trenilyas Tatum

Tah'j Butler

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Zachary Tobe

Free Safety

LaMiles Brooks

Taye Seymore

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Jayden Davis

Cornerback

Warren Burrell

Syeed Gibbs

Nickleback

Rodney Shelley or Omar Daniels

Nehemiah Chandler

Position

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Aidan Birr

James Whatley

Punter

David Shanahan

James Whatley

Long Snapper

Henry Freer

Joseph Stoever

Published
