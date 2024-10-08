Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs North Carolina

All Yellow Jackets

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) celebrates after a touchdown run against Georgia State Panthers in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Georgia Tech was back on the practice field today and the Yellow Jackets are preparing to face North Carolina in Chapel HIll this weekend. The Tar Heels are currently on a three-game losing streak and are hoping they can snap that this weekend against Brent Key's team.

Georgia Tech's win over Duke on Saturday night was led by their running game and their defense. The Yellow Jackets held Duke to under 300 yards of total offense and running back Jamal Haynes looked like himself on Saturday, rushing for over 100 yards. It was not a perfect win, but the Yellow Jackets got it done and now head back on the road to try and improve their record to 5-2 heading into the big game vs Notre Dame.

Tuesday is the day that Georgia Tech releases its depth chart and this week's was released just a little bit ago. Some changes to this week's depth chart include Corey Robinson being the solo starter at left tackle, Jordan Brown now listed as the backup left guard, Jordan van den Berg now being listed as a co-starter with Makius Scott, and the free safety position being either LaMiles Brooks or Taye Seymore. Previously, Brooks was listed as the starter ahead of Seymore.

Position

Starter

Backup

Quarterback

Haynes King

Zach Pyron

Running Back

Jamal Haynes

Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Trelain Maddox

Wide Receiver

Eric Singleton Jr

Abdul Janneh

Wide Receiver

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton

Wide Receiver

Chase Lane

Leo Blackburn

Tight End

Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes

Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham

Left Tackle

Corey Robinson

Harrison Moore

Left Guard

Joe Fusile

Jordan Brown

Center

Weston Franklin

Tana Alo-Tupuola

Right Guard

Keylan Rutledge

Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs

Right Tackle

Jordan Williams

Benjamin Galloway or Ethan Mackenny

Position

Starter

Backup

End

Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen

Jordan Boyd

Nose

Zeek Biggers

Horace Lockett or Jason Moore

Tackle

Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg

Thomas Gore

Rush

Romello Height or Kevin Harris

Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

E.J. Lightsey

Linebacker

Trenilyas Tatum

Tah'j Butler

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Zachary Tobe

Free Safety

LaMiles Brooks or Taye Seymore

Taye Seymore

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Jayden Davis

Cornerback

Warren Burrell

Nehemiah Chandler

Nickleback/Sam

Rodney Shelley or Omar Daniels or Syeed Gibbs

Position

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Aidan Birr

James Whatley

Punter

David Shanahan

James Whatley

Long Snapper

Henry Freer

Joseph Stoever

