Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs North Carolina
Georgia Tech was back on the practice field today and the Yellow Jackets are preparing to face North Carolina in Chapel HIll this weekend. The Tar Heels are currently on a three-game losing streak and are hoping they can snap that this weekend against Brent Key's team.
Georgia Tech's win over Duke on Saturday night was led by their running game and their defense. The Yellow Jackets held Duke to under 300 yards of total offense and running back Jamal Haynes looked like himself on Saturday, rushing for over 100 yards. It was not a perfect win, but the Yellow Jackets got it done and now head back on the road to try and improve their record to 5-2 heading into the big game vs Notre Dame.
Tuesday is the day that Georgia Tech releases its depth chart and this week's was released just a little bit ago. Some changes to this week's depth chart include Corey Robinson being the solo starter at left tackle, Jordan Brown now listed as the backup left guard, Jordan van den Berg now being listed as a co-starter with Makius Scott, and the free safety position being either LaMiles Brooks or Taye Seymore. Previously, Brooks was listed as the starter ahead of Seymore.
Position
Starter
Backup
Quarterback
Haynes King
Zach Pyron
Running Back
Jamal Haynes
Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Trelain Maddox
Wide Receiver
Eric Singleton Jr
Abdul Janneh
Wide Receiver
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton
Wide Receiver
Chase Lane
Leo Blackburn
Tight End
Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes
Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham
Left Tackle
Corey Robinson
Harrison Moore
Left Guard
Joe Fusile
Jordan Brown
Center
Weston Franklin
Tana Alo-Tupuola
Right Guard
Keylan Rutledge
Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs
Right Tackle
Jordan Williams
Benjamin Galloway or Ethan Mackenny
Position
Starter
Backup
End
Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen
Jordan Boyd
Nose
Zeek Biggers
Horace Lockett or Jason Moore
Tackle
Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg
Thomas Gore
Rush
Romello Height or Kevin Harris
Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
E.J. Lightsey
Linebacker
Trenilyas Tatum
Tah'j Butler
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Zachary Tobe
Free Safety
LaMiles Brooks or Taye Seymore
Taye Seymore
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Jayden Davis
Cornerback
Warren Burrell
Nehemiah Chandler
Nickleback/Sam
Rodney Shelley or Omar Daniels or Syeed Gibbs
Position
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Aidan Birr
James Whatley
Punter
David Shanahan
James Whatley
Long Snapper
Henry Freer
Joseph Stoever