Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With No. 4 Georgia

Georgia Tech is preparing for its matchup with the No. 4 team in the country

Jackson Caudell

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (17) sacks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during overtime at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (17) sacks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during overtime at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
After the disappointing loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Georgia Tech will wrap up their regular season with their big rivarly game against No. 4 Georgia. The Yellow Jackets have not beaten Georgia since 2016, but took the Bulldogs to eight overtimes last year and were closing to finally snapping the losing streak in this rivarly. Can they get it done this year?

Ahead of Friday's game, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Haynes King

Aaron Philo

RB

Jamal Haynes

Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox



WR

Eric Rivers

Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling

WR

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen

WR

Isiah Canion

Dean Patterson

TE

J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph

LG

Joe Fusile

Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph

C

Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola

Jameson Riggs

RG

Keylan Rutledge

Will Reed

RT

Malachi Carney

Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

End

AJ Hoffler

Ronald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller

Nose

Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander

Landen Marshall

Tackle

Jordan Van Den Berg

Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones

Rush

Brayden Manley

Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

Cayman Spaulding

Linebacker

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler

Nickel

Kelvin Hill

Will Kiker

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Tae Harris or D.J. Moore

Free Safety

Omar Daniels or Savion Riley

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell

Cornerback

Rodney Shelley

Zachary Tobe

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

K

Aidan Birr

Landon Shaffer

P

Marshall Nichols

Joshua Taylor

Long Snapper

Ronnie Thomas

Joseph Stoever

Kick Returner

Daylon Gordon and Shane Marshall

Punt Returner

Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton

Jamal Haynes

Did Georgia Tech peak too early?

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Kavir Bains (23) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It is a fair question to wonder if Georgia Tech peaked too early this season. They have played poorly in three straight games and the same can't be said for Georgia. They seem to be ascending after their blowout win over Texas and they look like a team capable of winning the national championship.

When speaking with the media today, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key was asked if his team peaked too early this season:

"You never know when you're in the moment, really, you know, because you don't know if you're hoping there's still more to go. And what probably, you know, game seven, eight, you know, we're in there, you know, we're hoping we hadn't peaked. So, and obviously we've come down the last few weeks and haven't played up to anyone's expectation of the way that I thought we're capable of playing. And so, you know, I hope that's not the case. I hope we still have some peaking left in us."

He also discussed the difference between playing in this rivalry and coaching in this rivalry:

"Never thought about that. Thought of it. You know, as a player, you're really more singularly focused on your job and what you have to do, the task at hand. Yeah, you let the emotions, you know, the emotions are all around. You've got to channel that into the energy and the passion to play a game.

As a coach, you see, you know, you feel it, you know it, but you're also so focused on so many other different areas. It's a totally different feeling, but you're also responsible for all those areas. So it's kind of a double-edged, I guess you'd say, swing both ways as a coach opposed to a player. A player is just about to go out and play, but when you see everything and are responsible for it all, it's a little different as a coach. But either way, You know, the passion and emotions about it are strong. You know.

It does for me, yeah. does for everybody on both teams. I mean, that's what in -state rivalries are about. You know, they're about playing against the guys that you grew up with or grew up playing against and grew up playing with. You know, majority of players on both teams are from this state and one of not the best high school football in the entire country. And, you know, to be able to have a showcase what really ends up being a, it's a showcase of the high school talent and the high school programs and the high school coaches of all their players really competing at once.

And, you know, I said that was one of the cool things about last year's game at the end of it, you know, as it kind of went through the weekend, you saw all the, you know, the different things taking place in the games and the fighting and all that stuff. And, you know, you didn't see that in this game, right? And it doesn't mean they don't play hard. They play extremely hard, but fighting is not a representation of playing hard, right? You know, doing those things.

And I think that's because there's respect, you know, and, you know, sometimes the hardest play against the people you know the best or you have the most relationship or experience with because it's like two brothers fighting. And, you know, they're going to go at it. But, you know, after the game, there's still going to be that respect for each other."

Can Georgia Tech find a way to pull the big upset?

