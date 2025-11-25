Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With No. 4 Georgia
After the disappointing loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Georgia Tech will wrap up their regular season with their big rivarly game against No. 4 Georgia. The Yellow Jackets have not beaten Georgia since 2016, but took the Bulldogs to eight overtimes last year and were closing to finally snapping the losing streak in this rivarly. Can they get it done this year?
Ahead of Friday's game, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Haynes King
Aaron Philo
RB
Jamal Haynes
Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox
WR
Eric Rivers
Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling
WR
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen
WR
Isiah Canion
Dean Patterson
TE
J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph
LG
Joe Fusile
Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph
C
Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola
Jameson Riggs
RG
Keylan Rutledge
Will Reed
RT
Malachi Carney
Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
End
AJ Hoffler
Ronald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller
Nose
Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander
Landen Marshall
Tackle
Jordan Van Den Berg
Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones
Rush
Brayden Manley
Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
Cayman Spaulding
Linebacker
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler
Nickel
Kelvin Hill
Will Kiker
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Tae Harris or D.J. Moore
Free Safety
Omar Daniels or Savion Riley
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell
Cornerback
Rodney Shelley
Zachary Tobe
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
K
Aidan Birr
Landon Shaffer
P
Marshall Nichols
Joshua Taylor
Long Snapper
Ronnie Thomas
Joseph Stoever
Kick Returner
Daylon Gordon and Shane Marshall
Punt Returner
Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton
Jamal Haynes
Did Georgia Tech peak too early?
It is a fair question to wonder if Georgia Tech peaked too early this season. They have played poorly in three straight games and the same can't be said for Georgia. They seem to be ascending after their blowout win over Texas and they look like a team capable of winning the national championship.
When speaking with the media today, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key was asked if his team peaked too early this season:
"You never know when you're in the moment, really, you know, because you don't know if you're hoping there's still more to go. And what probably, you know, game seven, eight, you know, we're in there, you know, we're hoping we hadn't peaked. So, and obviously we've come down the last few weeks and haven't played up to anyone's expectation of the way that I thought we're capable of playing. And so, you know, I hope that's not the case. I hope we still have some peaking left in us."
He also discussed the difference between playing in this rivalry and coaching in this rivalry:
"Never thought about that. Thought of it. You know, as a player, you're really more singularly focused on your job and what you have to do, the task at hand. Yeah, you let the emotions, you know, the emotions are all around. You've got to channel that into the energy and the passion to play a game.
As a coach, you see, you know, you feel it, you know it, but you're also so focused on so many other different areas. It's a totally different feeling, but you're also responsible for all those areas. So it's kind of a double-edged, I guess you'd say, swing both ways as a coach opposed to a player. A player is just about to go out and play, but when you see everything and are responsible for it all, it's a little different as a coach. But either way, You know, the passion and emotions about it are strong. You know.
It does for me, yeah. does for everybody on both teams. I mean, that's what in -state rivalries are about. You know, they're about playing against the guys that you grew up with or grew up playing against and grew up playing with. You know, majority of players on both teams are from this state and one of not the best high school football in the entire country. And, you know, to be able to have a showcase what really ends up being a, it's a showcase of the high school talent and the high school programs and the high school coaches of all their players really competing at once.
And, you know, I said that was one of the cool things about last year's game at the end of it, you know, as it kind of went through the weekend, you saw all the, you know, the different things taking place in the games and the fighting and all that stuff. And, you know, you didn't see that in this game, right? And it doesn't mean they don't play hard. They play extremely hard, but fighting is not a representation of playing hard, right? You know, doing those things.
And I think that's because there's respect, you know, and, you know, sometimes the hardest play against the people you know the best or you have the most relationship or experience with because it's like two brothers fighting. And, you know, they're going to go at it. But, you know, after the game, there's still going to be that respect for each other."
Can Georgia Tech find a way to pull the big upset?