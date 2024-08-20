Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead Of Week Zero Matchup With Florida State
Today, Georgia Tech continued it's preparation for their big week zero contest against Florida State and the depth chart for the upcoming game against the Seminoles has been released.
At quarterback, there is no surprise. Haynes King is back for the Yellow Jackets and looking to build on his impressive debut season from a year ago. Zach Pyron is going to be the backup for this game, which is also not a surprise.
At running back, Georgia Tech returns Jamal Haynes and he is listed first on the depth chart ahead of Saturday. The backup spot listed Trey Cooley, Anthony Carrie, or Chad Alexander as the backup to Haynes.
The Yellow Jackets have a deep receiver group, but Eric Singleton Jr, Malik Rutherford, and Chase Lane are listed as starters for Saturday. Christian Leary, Bailey Stockton Leo Blackburn, and Abdul Janneh are listed behind them.
Tight end is going to be an interesting position to follow for the Yellow Jackets after the news of Brett Seither's injury. Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes is going to be the starter at tight end, with Luke Harpring, Josh Beetham, or Ryland Goede being the next guy.
On the offensive line, either Corey Robinson or Jordan Brown will be the starter at left tackle, Joe Fusile at left guard, Weston Franklin at center, Keylan Rutledge at right guard, and Jordan Williams at right tackle. Ethan Mackenny, who started a number of games at left tackle last year, was listed behind Robinson and Brown. Freshmen Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola are listed as the backups to Fusile and Franklin.
On defense, Sylvain Yondjouen, Zeek Biggers, and Makius Scott are listed as starters on the defensive line, with the spot being either Romello Height or Kevin Harris.
Kyle Efford and Trenilyas Tatum are listed as the starters at linebacker, with E.J. Lightsey and Tah'j Butler listed as the backups.
In the secondary, Warren Burrell and Ahmari Harvey are listed as the starters at cornerback, with the nickel position being either Omar Daniels or Rodney Shelley. Clayton Powell-Lee and LaMiles Brooks are listed as the starters at safety, with Taye Seymore and Jayden Davis as the backups.