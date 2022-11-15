Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For North Carolina Game

Georgia Tech has released its depth chart for the game on Saturday against North Carolina. It has remained the same for weeks, but this week there was a notable change at quarterback.

With the injury to Zach Pyron and Jeff Sims not available, Zach Gibson is the quarterback at the top of the depth chart and it is likely that he will make his second start this season. Gibson came into the Virginia game after Sims' injury and then started the next game against Flordia State. He only played two series in that game before giving way to Pyron.

Zach Gibson sits atop the depth chart for Georgia Tech this week Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh is second on the depth chart and there is a chance that he could see action on Saturday.

Hassan Hall, Dontae Smith, and Dylan McDuffie are listed as co-starters at running back yet again this week.

At wide receiver Nate McCollum, E.J. Jenkins, and Malachi Carter are at the top this week. McCollum has had two straight 100-yard games and will be looking for another big game this week.

Dylan Leonard is the starter at tight end again this week.

The offensive line depth chart looks the same this week. Corey Robinson II at left tackle, Pierce Quick at left guard, Weston Franklin at center, Jordan Williams at right guard, and Jakiah Leftwich at right tackle. Williams was moved to right guard recently and appears to be making another start at the position while Leftwich remains at right tackle.

The Georgia Tech defensive depth chart does not have any changes this week Georgia Tech Athletics

The defensive line depth chart has Keion White and Kyle Kennard at edge and D'Quan Douse and Makius Scott on the interior.

Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas both had double-digit tackles in their final home game last week and are starters once again. Both players will be vital in trying to slow down an elite North Carolina offense.

In the secondary, the depth chart has Zamari Walton and Myles Sims on the outside at cornerback, K.J. Wallace at nickel, and LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee at safety. This unit is going to be challenged by North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who is a contender for the Heisman Trophy. The secondary is going to need to play its best game of the season.

Gavin Stewart will be the kicker and David Shanahan is the punter.

Georgia Tech and North Carolina will kick off at 5:30 on Saturday and will be televised on ESPN2.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key gives update on Jeff Sims

ACC Football: Week 12 Power Rankings

Georgia Tech lands 2023 wide receiver Bryce Dopson

Mack Brown talks Georgia Tech ahead of ACC Coastal matchup

Georgia Tech vs Georgia game time announced

ACC Basketball: Three ACC Teams in latest AP Top 25

Zach Pyron is out for the remainder of Georgia Tech's season

Georgia Tech Football: Three biggest takeaways from loss to Miami

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball defeats Kennesaw State 65-39, begins season 2-0

Georgia Tech opens as a massive underdog to North Carolina