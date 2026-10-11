Five Biggest Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 28-25 Upset Win Over Duke

Georgia Tech has pulled off another upset in the Brent Key era. The Yellow Jackets defeated Duke at home 28-25. A much-needed win for the program. Today, we take a look at some takeaways from the upset win over a heated rival.

1. Trelain Maddox Is Coming Alive

Back-to-back weeks, Maddox has scored multiple touchdowns. This week, both came on the ground. His best run came in the third quarter, when the Yellow Jackets looked to create separation. Maddox scored a 60-yard touchdown, breaking multiple tackles on his way to the end zone. It was Georgia Tech's longest offensive play of the 2026 season.

Maddox finished with 10 carries for 81 yards and three touchdowns. With a team that struggled to get explosive plays early in the season, Maddox has provided them in the past few weeks and has been a revelation for the offense. A breath of fresh air.

2. Georgia Tech rush offense gets back to its identity

The Yellow Jackets rushed for 165 yards on the ground and ran the offense we are accustomed to much better. We have talked about getting back to our identity all season long, and this felt like the first game where the Yellow Jackets were well balanced and could get the run game going. Georgia Tech averaged 6.1 yards per carry against Duke, who came in with a top-ranked rushing defense. It didn’t matter.

With Maddox rushing for 81, and Haynes adding 69, it gave the Yellow Jackets a good attack. Despite all the injuries the offensive line has suffered and even Jameson Riggs not being able to go the whole time, they were still able to dominate the line of scrimmage, something we haven’t seen a lot this year.

3. The Jordan Allen Game

We’ve been waiting for a Jordan Allen-type game, and we got it on Saturday. Allen did it in two phases of the game for the Yellow Jackets. On special teams, he returned a 33-yard punt that helped the Yellow Jackets get out of bad field position.

On offense, Allen got Georgia Tech on the board with a five-yard touchdown reception. It ended a nine-game streak for the Yellow Jackets without an opening-drive touchdown. Allen finished with 10 catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. It was his best game of the season, and he produced several explosive plays for the Yellow Jackets offense.

4. Georgia Tech still having problems creating pressure

All game, it felt like Walker Eget had all day to throw the football and extend plays for first downs. That contributed to Duke's success on third down. On those 3rd-and-longs, Georgia Tech couldn’t create havoc and disrupt the quarterback.

The Yellow Jackets didn’t force any sacks or turnovers, and they still haven’t figured out their defensive line issues. For a retooled defensive line, it sure looked like the same thing we saw from previous years. Injuries are a factor, but overall, it hasn't been good enough to help the team.

5 . The Yellow Jackets continue to struggle with penalties

On Saturday vs. Duke, Georgia Tech was penalized 11 times for 110 yards. The most demoralizing part is that it usually happens on offense. Georgia Tech will make a big play, then a false start or an offensive holding penalty will push them back.

They also committed several defensive penalties for holding, pass interference, and unnecessary roughness that kept Duke's offense on the field. Overall, it has hurt the Yellow Jackets this season and has deterred their success. They need to figure this out if they want to take a step forward.